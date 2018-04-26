Suspected murdered Aglandjia woman buried

The funeral of a retired school teacher found dead, bound and gagged in her Aglandjia home took place on Thursday amidst accusations it was too soon to bury her.

Police are investigating the death of Andriani Vanezi, 79, as pre-meditated murder after she was found dead on Monday, gagged with duct tape and with her hands tied.

About €500 was reported stolen from her purse in her home as well as a laptop worth some €600 which belonged to her son.

“The scope of investigations is broadening, bearing in mind lab results are still pending,” said police spokesman Andreas Angelides.

Former state pathologist Marios Matsakis, however, said Vanezi should not have been buried while results are still pending.

He said it was paramount that the results should have been ready before the funeral took place.

Nonetheless, Angelides said, investigations are moving forward based on the evidence collected and examinations from the scene and surrounding area.

Vanezi was buried at the Ayios Georgios Aglandjia church at 3pm. She leaves a husband, three children and two grandchildren.

Instead of wreaths, her family requested donations were made to the Aglandjia Christian movement.

The perpetrators are believed to have entered the house between 7am, when the son left the house, and 9am when the woman’s daughter arrived to take her to a doctor’s appointment. The woman’s arm was in a cast from an accident and she was to have it removed on Monday.

Police said they believed that the woman may have been a victim of robbery as all the rooms of her house were found turned upside down.

The daughter called police when she found her mother dead.

Police are scouring CCTV footage of the area.