Tourism chief says hotels meet health and safety rules

April 26th, 2018 Cyprus, featured 11 comments

The chairman of the island’s tourism organization (CTO) said on Thursday that hotels and restaurants in Cyprus comply with health and safety rules, seeking to allay concerns raised after an auditor-general report said the majority had no valid operating licences in 2016.

Speaking before the House watchdog committee, Angelos Loizou said the matter will be resolved when parliament approves a regulatory framework that simplifies procedures and reduces red tape.

Loizou said there is no problem if a hotel has a health and safety permit.

“If there are cases where there is a health and safety issue that is where we intervene; we want to examine the case, look at the reasons, and if necessary, we will ask for a court order shutting it down,” he said. “Fortunately, we don’t have this problem.”

He said the crux of the matter is the CTO issuing a licence. Currently around nine others also have to be issued by other authorities that have nothing to do with tourism but still have to be secured.

“All these matters must be streamlined and that is why there is a bill concerning the regulatory framework, which deals with all these problems.”

In a report published last week, the auditor-general said some 73 per cent of hotels and 36 per cent of restaurants and leisure centres were operating without licences in 2016.

At the end of 2016 there were 233 hotels and 3,570 recreational centres operating, and due to the failure to meet the requirements of the relevant legislation, licences were renewed for only 63 hotels and 2,282 restaurants, the report said.

Out of 26 five-star hotels, only six had a valid operating licence and only 12 out of 57 in the four-star category.

Auditor-General Odysseas Michaelides said the final approval of buildings is often seen as a formality ‘but there are also times when it is an issue of substance’.

He said the state is right in letting owners secure approval certificates with footnotes or non-approved work, which are issued when the problems are not so important.

Hotels however, had failed to comply with certain obligations, he added.

Committee chairman Zaharias Koulias sought to play down the matter, saying that it was wrongly represented.

“It was more or less revealed that there are hotels in Cyprus that operate without permits,” he said. “This was wrongly represented, either in good faith or in bad, and we must all be very careful when we talk about our tourism.”

Koulias said foreigners consider Cypriot hotels as top class and if some cannot secure a licence because of planning regulations, that was a different matter.

If some others didn’t succeed in securing a permit for other procedural reasons, it does not concern the operation or the quality, or the health and safety of the people staying there.

Koulias added that there was no hotel without insurance coverage.

  • Douglas

    So very reassuring

  • Samting

    It’s all idyllic until there is an tragic incident, then it’s finger pointing. The naivety is beyond belief.

  • Philippos

    Sorry, but if you have a licencing system,whatever you may think of it, it should be observed until changed, not changed because it is not observed. Even the “subject to” system is flawed because most owners clearly demonstrate that once allowed to open, they don’t observe the conditions. Better to have a licencing deadline, like February and then the “Subject to” can be done before the opening date, instead of forgotten about until an accident, a rejected insurance claim or a closure. Before any change is implemented the State should enforce the present law..but it won’t, too many friends to keep happy at the next election

  • Dawn Wells

    The turks below would of course have only negative remarks about Cyprus.
    Shows their hatred.
    I see a picture of Cyprus and I say to myself, how beautiful is this island!

    • A is B

      Just think how much better it could be though if just a few laws and rules were followed.

  • A is B

    Who to believe.

  • Dawn Wells

    Kypros mou omorfo nisi!
    Among the many, many beautiful things about Cyprus is the color of the sea, the color of the sky, the environment… so absolutely beautiful!

  • Banjo

    It’s possibly a little late to worry about who didn’t have an operating licence in 2016.

    • Terryw45

      Is 2018 any different ?

      • Eye on Cyprus

        If familiarity with rule-breaking breeds contempt (and it does); 2018 is likely worse.

    • Neroli

      And does it matter anyway to them as long as the tourists keep coming! If it was any other business…….. now that’s a different matter!

