Police on Thursday issued a missing person bulletin for Martha Loizou, 78, from Limassol, who was last seen on Wednesday lunchtime.

Loizou is 1.65m, heavily built, with shoulder-length hair.

On the day when she was last seen she was wearing a blue dress, dark trousers, and an orange cardigan.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Limassol CID on 25805057, their nearest police station, or the public hotline 1460.