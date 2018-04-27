Authorities donate to Christodoula March

President Anastasiades, the Archbishopric and political parties all donated to the 43rd Christodoula March against cancer, which takes place on Sunday.

The march is a symbolic walk of about 4km through various cities and towns held in memory of Christodoula, a cancer patient who died alone and helpless under an orange tree in the village of Sotira in 1974.

“The walk is a reminder to the public that cancer patients are not alone and they can help the Society in its fight against cancer. People of all ages join us for the March, along with politicians, MPs and the President of Republic of Cyprus. The call is open to anyone who is supporter of the Society,” the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society said in a statement.

Thousands of volunteers, students and supporters of the fight against cancer have been selling 1, 2 and 5 euro coupons since April 12 in 40 kiosks across Cyprus set up by the Cyprus Anticancer Society and staffed by volunteers wearing the official tee-shirt and cap of the Christodoula March.

The march coupons have also been sold in private and public offices, banks, schools, colleges and universities throughout the month of April.

On Saturday the fundraising activities will continue in major supermarkets and on Sunday people can still make a donation at designated points held at the starting points of the walk.

The march will start at 11am in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos and Dherynia and at 10am in Polis Chrysochous.

The Bank of Cyprus has been the main sponsor and supporter of the Christodoula March since 1999. It organises various events and activities to support it.