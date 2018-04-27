Cavusoglu: Greek Cypriots cannot grasp the notion of a common future

Cavusoglu: Greek Cypriots cannot grasp the notion of a common future

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots will shortly define a roadmap for the way forward in Cyprus, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as saying on Friday.

In an interview with the Dogan news agency, Cavusoglu said a solution would be found that would  “guarantee the welfare and security of the Turkish Cypriots”.

“The Greek Cypriots cannot grasp the notion of a common future with the Turkish Cypriots,” he said, adding that for 50 years negotiations had been going on with the aim of forming a new cooperative federation without results.

“The processes between 2008 and 2017 ended without effect in July 2017,” Cavusoglu said referring to the collapse of the last round of talks in Crans-Montana last July.

He said the Greek Cypriot side was not approaching the process in a cooperative manner “on the basis of political unity and the sharing of power.”

“As long as the attitude of the Greek Cypriot side does not change, any process that aims at establishing a new cooperation on the island is doomed to fail,” he added.

Cavusoglu said he did not expect the Greek Cypriot mentality to change suddenly. “This is not realistic,” he said.

The Turkish minister said Ankara believes in finding a just and lasting solution based on dialogue and diplomacy.

“The reality that the two sides are politically equal will not change, and only within this reality can there be a viable solution,” he said.

“The solution that will be found will, in any case, include regulations that will guarantee the prosperity and security of the Turkish Cypriots.”

Cavusoglu said that in the near future Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots would define the roadmap that they would follow.

“We will continue in our determination to find this solution that we sincerely support by continuing to contribute constructively both in terms of strengthening stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and by looking at the possibility of safeguarding the multilateral interests of the parties concerned,” said Cavusoglu.

Asked what Turkey’s priorities were in Cyprus, he said: “It is the continuation of peace and stability on the island, ensuring the peace of the two peoples, especially the Turkish Cypriots.”

In its 2018 report on Turkey earlier this month, the European Commission urged Ankara to commit itself unequivocally to good neighbourly relations and the peaceful settlement of disputes. It called on Turkey to avoid any kind of threat or action against a member state, or actions that damage good neighbourly relations and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

The report followed recent violations of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone by Turkish navy vessels that intercepted ENI’s Saipem 12000 drillship last February while it was en route to a site in offshore block 3 where it was scheduled to drill an exploratory gas well.

  • ROC..

    This Muppet Cavusoglu says “guarantee the welfare and security of the Turkish Cypriots”. what he does not say how him and and his predecessors have systematically changed the demography of the the north by flooding in Anatolian settlers thats the indengenous Tcs never wanted thus harming thier culture and welfare, Its all a load of BKS from Turkey, in a nutshell they can they invaded shalfted the native tcs with lies and BS and now he trying to shift the blame on the the GCs,

    Well all I said if they native Tcs cannot stand up for thier own rights then go luck to whatever happends to them.

    Let them become a province of Turkey and loose all thier Cypriot heritage

    • MrH

      We tried to stand up for our own rights but your Ultra-Nationalistic leaders destroyed the republic. Hence, why we now have our own! The Past is gone……let’s live side by side in the future – state by state! Yugoslavian states of today is a good example when states go their separate ways but chose to work with one another.

  • CitiZenKaNe

    Lets hope that, with time, GC& TCs will represent a less and less important minority in their own country, so that finally “we” can move on.

    • ROC..

      Most native Tcs, wants to keep thier culture and heritage as Cypriots, but in the last 46 years the north has become Turkfiled and has no ties with Cypriots anymore its become a province of Turkey for the last 46 years its just not been ratifled offically but its been the aim of Turkey to do this for the last 46 years. the native tc has been conned

      • Frustrated

        When it comes to “the native TCs”, as you describe them, choosing between living with likes of you and Turks from the mainland, it’s a no contest and especially in view of recent historical events.

        • ROC..

          You are not even a Cypriot native TC, so why you opening your mouth, its the likes of you that the native TC is being wiped out,

          • Frustrated

            Your predictable, abusive and illogical tendencies know no bounds.

            • ROC..

              Answer the question and dont dance around it

              • Frustrated

                You’re dictatorial as well just like the Greek Junta who were instrumental in kicking off the ills of the island.

                • ROC..

                  See your a typical Anatolian, trying to shift the blame on others,

                  The native Tcs feels guity hence why they do not speak up, they feel the owe the turkey from being saved by the GCs( thats debatable) what they did not know was Turkey secret move mass migration 1000s of Anatolians who could not hack it in thier own country and come to Cyprus getting free land and homes thus creating a population of this breed of Turk in Cyprus , in 46 years they are becoming the marjority and the native Tc will become just like the Native American Indian, the only differance you lot have stuck them on a reservation yet.

                  Now if you want to debate challedge me on what I wrote do it, dont attack because you feel its your way out of debating, if you cannot debate move to a Turkish newspaper and stop troll this one.

                  • Frustrated

                    As I’m not an Anatolian, ‘typical’ or otherwise, your comment should be addressed to somebody who is.

                    • ROC..

                      So what gives you the right to say this if your not a a native Cypriot
                      You are BSting me and others to only try and win an debate, you cannnot stick to facts so what are you then??????

                      When it comes to the “the native TCs”, as you describe them, choosing
                      between living with likes of you and Turks from the mainland, it’s a no
                      contest and especially in view of recent historical events.

          • Frustrated

            As you’re not a TC, you therefore also have no right to “open your mouth”

            • ROC..

              I have more in comman with the native TC than you do idiot even our own dialect have comman words, let a turk answer your stupid reply ( quote)

              “We don’t want Sunni Islam imposed on us but they are working
              systematically to radicalise the system and change the fate and culture
              of Turkish Cypriots,” he told the Guardian. “All this is alien because
              culturally, we are very close to the Greek Cypriots.”

  • Cyprus

    When ever there is talk of the solving the Cyprus problem between the two Cypriot communities Turkey always has to start SH*T stiring to create a negative atmosphere , Turkey have never wanted a reunited Cyprus . that is why Cyprus is in this position , and that’s why cavusoglu is coming up with his own (Turkeys) ideas of a solution to future of Cyprus with his road map . I am sure consist of Turkey permanently controlling the north of the island , AND I TELL THIS MY Cypriot BROTHERS in the NORTH OF THE ISLAND Turkey does NOT WANT THE TCs to be independent they want the TCs dependent on Turkey for everything so that Turkey controls the north of the island for there own benefits , Just like Greece did in 1974 wanting Cyprus for her self , Turkey is still wanting and demanding the north of the island , and possibly all of it if possible in the future .

    • Kuruova

      Which bit of his comment did you define as ‘sh**’ stirring? He is just pointing out the reality with full support of the TC’s. The GC’s need a stock take a reality check.

  • A is B

    Something has to happen or change.

  • Ferdi

    This should have happened after 2004. We have now had 14 wasted years and thousands of young Cypriots both TC and GC have left the island. If this situation continues first TCs and then GCs will disappear from Cyprus. It is time for the UN to act decisively and bring the situation to a conclution.

    Lets face it GCs do not want to share power and will not accept a rotating Presidency. They will not accept TCs as equal partners, so what is there to discuss? And this after signing an agreement in Feb 2014 that they would. They did not honour the 1960 agreement or any other agreement that has been signed since.

    Time to rap it up Mr Gutteres. Your effort is needed elswhere with much more urgent matters.

    • MP

      Why should they be considered equal partners exactly?

      • Ferdi

        Because if the communities are not equal in the state they create why would they set up a country as one. All Federal Structured states are the same. The number of people in each state has no effect on their equal power. Just look at the EU, 90 Million Germans accept 1 Million Cypriots to be able to veto legistlation. That is true democracy. The idea is to have a system where both benefit from any situation and not at the expense of the other. Cooperation is good. Greed is bad.

        This was the basis of 1960 agreement which is why TCs had veto rights. By all means change it if you are not happy but you will have to also accept that the republic is dead and set up a new one and you can put anything you like in the constitution.

        It is no good signing an agreement and then starting a war to try to change it to your favour.

      • MrH

        MP, you are right, why should we be equal partners in a state that has a majority GC population, thus we have established our own state! Thank you!

    • MrH

      Exactly! This should definitely have happened immediately after 2004, but similarly to what happened in 1963, we again had to wait more than a decade again to respond (1974). What’ll be interesting though is to see exactly what this “plan” will be, as anything other than annexation of the North will fall on def ears at the UN and the EU. In other words, the only way forward left that does not involve the hand of the Greek Cypriots is integration with Turkey.

  • Gold51

    Idiot.

