Collaboration of Cyprus Airways and Louis Aviation Ltd for air cargo services

Larnaca, Cyprus – Cyprus Airways in collaboration with Louis Aviation Ltd offer air cargo transportation services to Cyprus Airways network.

The company accepts for carriage general cargo, mail, special shipments (agricultural products, live animals, etc.) and dangerous goods (DGR) (in accordance with IATA rules and regulations).

For complete information about special shipments, rates, packaging and required documentation, please contact our agent, Louis Aviation Ltd.

Tel no.: +357 24008496 (available 24/7)

Email: [email protected]