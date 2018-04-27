Dance steps lead us to the mall

As the heat rises and we seek coolness, it is either the beach or the mall that draws. But this Sunday the Mall of Cyprus will be turning up the beat in celebration of International Dance Day.

The Mall of Cyprus and G3 Great Games – the official representatives of the video game Just Dance in Cyprus – calls on us to put on some comfortable shoes and dance our heart out from 3pm until 7pm with the Just Dance game.

International Dance Day was founded in 1982 by the International Dance Council – a UNESCO partner – and is celebrated annually on the April 29. It aims to promote the art of dance all over the world while also uniting individuals through the language of rhythm and dance.

A number of dance schools will be there to help people put their best foot forward and just have fun with it, namely Just Dance by Anastasia Hadjiefrem, Heart & Soul Dance Studio by Andria Petridou, Dance Company by Christina Papaconstantinou & Dimitra Kallouri, Nicosia Dance Center, Angels Dance Studio, Center Stage Dance School by Eleni Ioannou, Vaganova Dancing Times, True Enforcers of Advanced Movement, System D7 Dance Studio and Creativity Dance Studio.

You would think that dancing to the rhythm would be enough to celebrate a day dedicated to dance, but the organisers won’t stop there, there will the chance for everyone involved to enter a prize draw for a Nintendo Switch console and a Just Dance 2018 game.

So grab the family, friends and anyone who is up for dancing in the mall, and come along to celebrate International Dance Day in the most enjoyable way possible.

Celebrating International Dance Day

A celebration of dance where you can dance along with the Just Dance game. April 29. The Mall of Cyprus, Nicosia. 3pm-7pm. Tel: 77-776255