Education minister takes children’s woes on board

Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris appeared troubled on Friday after pupils in Limassol told him they were unhappy because of the amount of homework they were given and the need to take private lessons.

The minister took a tour of schools in Limassol and heard about the problems pupils in gymnasiums and lyceums face on a daily basis.

“It is the pressure the children feel, we are honestly upset by the fact that some children said they are unhappy due to the workload they had and because they were forced to attend lessons in the afternoon,” the minister.

“You understand this can no longer go unnoticed,” he added, pointing out that these problems have been discussed since the 80s.

The minister said it hurt to hear a child say they were unhappy and that something must be done to stop it.

Hambiaouris said the ministry on its own could not make the necessary changes and urged unions, parents and political parties, to join forces and make the changes.

“We must dare,” he said.

The minister said he had not promised children anything he could not implement but he pledged to study the matter and put it to all those involved with education.