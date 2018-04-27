Electricity charges to rise

The electricity authority (EAC) said on Friday it is raising public service obligation (PSO) charges, which are used to subsidise power for vulnerable groups.

As of May 1, the PSO charge will be 0.083 cent per kWh from 0.065 cent per kWh.

The aim is the implementation of a reduced price for vulnerable groups of the population, the EAC said.

the revised PSO. charge will be applied to consumer accounts with monthly meter readings which will start to be recorded by the end of May and consumers with bimonthly meter readings which will start to be recorded from May 1.

The charge is part of the state’s social policy and is applied in many EU countries.

