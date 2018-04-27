Film days come to an end

The biggest film event on the island will come to a close tomorrow in Limassol with the final screenings, award ceremony, live music and a party mood.

The 16th Cyprus Film Days International Festival offered people in the film industry, people wanting to join the industry and people who are mad about films the chance to view international and local feature films, attend workshops and masterclasses, network with like-minded people and be part of all the film hype that has surrounded the island over the past few days.

The final film to be screened will be the Cypriot feature film Chinatown: The Three Shelters by Alice Danezi-Knutsen at 7pm at the Rialto Theatre in Limassol.

The film revolves around Cleo, a Greek-Chinese girl, brought up with love in the hills of Cyprus. On her 18th birthday she finds out that her long-deceased father was murdered by the Chinese mafia. She swears to take revenge. An old friend of her father’s, Cook Lin, helps her while his young assistant falls in love with her. While Cleo begins to search for the killers, she will soon discover that Cook Lin holds a well-kept secret.

After this final screening, the award ceremony will take place, during which the jury will award the films that were distinguished in this year’s Glocal Images competition section. The Audience Award will also follow, highlighting the most popular film of the festival as voted for by the audience. The student jury of the University of Nicosia will then announce their Best Film Award, leaving the most prestigious for last. The local category will also be awarded with the Best Cypriot Film Award and the Best Director Award. The films in this category are Sunrise in Kimmeria by Simon Farmakas, Clementine by Longinos Panagi and Chinatown: The Three Shelters by Aliki Danezi-Knutsen.

During the ceremony, a number of short films created by the children who participated in the workshops of the Cyprus Film Days for Children and Youth programme will be screened.

Then it will be time to say goodbye for another year with vibes and beats by DJ Felizol & The Boy at the Heroes’ Square outside the Rialto Theatre. The duo consists of filmmakers/musicians Yiannis Veslemes and Alexandros Voulgaris, a highly creative electronic music group who mix controversial fields of modern dance music with abundant indecency. The duo performs live with sarcasm, humour and an outstanding sound production, and always with an eye on various subcultures of the 80s.

In Nicosia, the final screening will be held tonight, followed by music from Aristodemos and Eugene Skull, who have worked together on a tryfonic-XRC audiovisual collaboration entitled Surreal is Real.

The films will be screened in their original language and will be subtitled both in Greek and in English.

Film festival. Until April 28. Rialto Theatre, Limassol and Zena Palace, Nicosia. 8.30pm. € 6/25. Tel: 77-777745