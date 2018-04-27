Illegal pesticides being used in Larnaca

A total of three fields of tomatoes were found to have been treated with illegal pesticides in the Larnaca area, just days after a number of contaminated strawberries were detected by the agriculture department.

The agriculture ministry is now debating what measures to take.

“We will definitely do something, but it is too early to say what,” said Marios Adamides, head of the agrochemicals and feeding staff at the ministry.

There are two options. The agriculture director can negotiate an out-of-court settlement of up to €2,000, or if the case goes to court charges of up to €20,000 or two years in jail may be imposed.

For now, the tomatoes are being destroyed, as were the strawberries.

“When they mature, the farmers have to collect them and notify the health ministry, and they are destroyed under the supervision of inspectors, until the fields are totally free from the biocide,” Adamides explained.

The chemical being used is chlorfenapyr, an insecticide, and according to EU law no trace of it is allowed to be present in fruits and vegetables.

The actions of the agriculture and health ministry, who cooperate closely, are part of a routine yearly plan to protect the consumer.

From March 23 until April 25 they collected 60 samples, and more tests are planned for Limassol and Paphos in the near future.

12 of the samples contained the banned chemical.

Head of the health services Alvertos Karis said that consuming strawberries contaminated with pesticides does not cause an immediate health problem. This, he said, occurs when someone consumes fruit or other foodstuff ridden with pesticides for a long period of time.

He urged members of the public to avoid buying fruit and vegetables from street vendors as there is no way of knowing the production conditions.

“We don’t know where they got them from, if pesticide was used, we don’t know if the produce was harvested at the right time or before the pesticides wore off,” Karis said.

Fruit markets and supermarkets keep records of who supplied them with fruit and vegetables and it is easy to trace the producers, he added.

Adamides urged customers who have information about the use of illegal pesticides to report them by calling the agriculture department at 22-408646 in order to help fight the illegal activities which ultimately damage our health.