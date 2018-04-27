Improvised music like no other

Savino Live in Larnaca is known for its energetic and party vibe. This Saturday, the vibe will get better when the band Nerve will take to the stage.

The four-member band evolved out of Jojo Mayer’s (one of the best drummers in the world today) legendary party event Prohibited Beatz in NYC during the late 90s. Mayer is known for innovatively fusing Jazz, Drum ‘n’ Bass, Jungle, Electronic and other influences together to make a brand new sound. Ηe recently won Modern Drummer’s Best Fusion Drummer award for 2017 and is on the cover of this month’s DRUM! Magazine.

Just like Mayer himself, Nerve stands out because of its assimilation of a wide spectrum of electronic styles from old school Jungle, Dub Step or Glitch beats to Minimal and Tech House and anything that could escape genre descriptions.

Going outside the musical traditional box, Nerve has managed to attract a new audience with improvised music for the first time and ultimately bring the Jazz tradition of improvisation, driving rhythms and stylistic evolution to the digital age.

Be prepared to be entertained when Mayer takes to his drums, John Davis puts in the beat on his bass, Jacob Bergson puts his fingers to the keyboard and Aaron Nevezie brings it all together with his managed sound.

Joho Mayer/Nerve

Live performance by the band. April 28. Savino Live, Larnaca. 9pm. €20/25. Email: [email protected]