Introducing Swarovski’s New Mother’s Day 2018 Collection

Mothers are multifaceted. For that reason, Swarovski proposes a Mother’s Day assortment that appeals to all styles and personalities, ranging from modern monochrome designs to contemporary floral creations, like Creative Director Nathalie Colin develops: “Mother’s Day is evolving from a pure affectionate occasion infused with soft femininity to the celebration of powerful females: mothers who made the impossible possible and multitasking women through to those who inspire not only their children but also other women with their unique personal style! This Mother’s Day Collection is as multifaceted as the women we celebrate – elegant and cool, timeless and modern, demure, and on-trend, but above all brilliant.”

Highlight of the collection, the floral-inspired Latisha range opts for the timeless black and white color combination. Featuring black Swarovski crystals on one side, white ones on the other, Latisha necklace and bracelet are all about versatility. As for earrings, they are adorned with pearl embellishment and can be mismatched with removable ear jackets to channel the asymmetrical earring trend.

A delicate alternative, the Sparkling Dance family dazzles with the innovative ‘dancing crystal’ concept that catches the light with the slightest of movement. This season, glittering floral motifs extend the range to create a glamorous and feminine statement for every day. Crafted to resemble bursts of flowers and encrusted with shimmering clear crystal pavé, the sparkly necklace and versatile earrings bring a mesmerizing touch to the silhouette.

With their thin proportions, Latisha and Sparkling Dance are ideal to create personalized layerings. To enhance this easy-chic style, classics like Subtle bracelets, Vittore and Frisson rings can be stacked for a sleek yet brilliant silhouette.

Swarovski gives a fashionable and inspiring perspective to the collection through its campaign. This results in a true lesson of style once more exemplifying #BrillianceForAll, and starring real mother/ child couples including Chiara Ferragni and her mother Marina Di Guardo, American model Devon Aoki and her three children, as well as Oluchi Onweagba and her son. Brilliant exception to this reality cast, brand ambassador Karlie Kloss strikes the pose with Maye Musk, composing a remarkably cool duo.

