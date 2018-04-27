J&P Avax workers strike over pay delays

Builders working on the University of Cyprus library called an indefinite strike on Friday over delayed salaries.

The 30 workers said they have not been paid by the contractor, J&P Avax, for the past six to seven weeks, which was also late in making contributions to their provident fund.

The coming Monday will mark the second month in which the workers go unpaid, SEK union rep Yiannakis Ioannou said.

“… there is a serious problem; there are delays so the workers are striking,” he said.

J&P Avax is part of the Joannou and Paraskevaides group, which has been having financial problems recently with its overseas branch in Saudi Arabia.

It emerged in March, that some 6,700 J&P Overseas workers based in Saudi Arabia, including several dozen Cypriots, had to live under miserable conditions, as they lacked funds to even buy food, as a result of the company’s failure to fulfil its obligations to its staff.

On Wednesday, the company said it had collected €120m, representing its share from the sale of Queen Alia airport in Jordan, and was now in a position to fund its subsidiary in Saudi Arabia.