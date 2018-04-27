Man arrested for Aglandjia murder

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Friday in connection with the death and robbery of an 80-year-old woman in Nicosia earlier this week.

Andriani Vanezi, a retired school teacher, was found dead, bound and gagged in her Aglandjia home on Monday in a case which police are treating a pre-meditated murder.

About €500 was reported stolen from her purse in her home as well as a laptop worth some €600 which belonged to her son.

Police announced the arrest on Friday evening. She was buried a day earlier.

The perpetrators are believed to have entered the house between 7am, when the son left the house, and 9am when the woman’s daughter arrived to take her to a doctor’s appointment. The woman’s arm was in a cast from an accident and she was to have it removed on Monday.

The suspect is set to be taken to court on Saturday.