A 23-year-old man from Limassol was sentenced to 15 months in prison for robbing, abducting and attacking his former girlfriend.

The decision was taken by the Paphos criminal court over the incident which took place in November 2017 in Paphos.

His girlfriend, 29, had initially also accused him of rape but the charge was later dropped.

He has since been sent to the Nicosia central prison.