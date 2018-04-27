Murder hearing postponed on paperwork glitch

A 42-year-old man accused of beating his mother to death earlier this year did not have his charges read out to him in court on Friday as he has failed to cooperate with authorities regarding paperwork.

During the session at Limassol district court the man was told he had one more chance to give evidence to the welfare office which they need to prepare a report.

The report is needed for his request for state legal aid.

The man is accused of beating his mother, aged 73, to death on January 22 this year.

She is tubed and regarded as clinically dead.

Court postponed the session until May 25.

He has since been returned to the Nicosia central prison where he is held in custody.

The man has psychological problems and had in the past been treated at the Athalassa psychiatric facility.

He was arrested after his mother’s brother, who lives in the same house in Ypsonas with his sister and her 42-year-old son, told police he saw his nephew hitting his mother.

He said the son often argued with his mother and kept asking her for money.