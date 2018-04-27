Murder hearing postponed on paperwork glitch

Crime, Cyprus

A 42-year-old man accused of beating his mother to death earlier this year did not have his charges read out to him in court on Friday as he has failed to cooperate with authorities regarding paperwork.

During the session at Limassol district court the man was told he had one more chance to give evidence to the welfare office which they need to prepare a report.

The report is needed for his request for state legal aid.

The man is accused of beating his mother, aged 73, to death on January 22 this year.

She is tubed and regarded as clinically dead.

Court postponed the session until May 25.

He has since been returned to the Nicosia central prison where he is held in custody.

The man has psychological problems and had in the past been treated at the Athalassa psychiatric facility.

He was arrested after his mother’s brother, who lives in the same house in Ypsonas with his sister and her 42-year-old son, told police he saw his nephew hitting his mother.

He said the son often argued with his mother and kept asking her for money.

 

  • Colin Evans

    How can he be charged with murder until such time as his mother is actually dead? At the moment it must be a lesser offence and why, when he is very clearly mentally ill, has nobody been appointed to look after his well being? Has it not dawned that he is not capable of doing what is being asked of him?

    • Leo

      No need for you to describe yourself, it’s patently obvious why you are here.

    • A is B

      And the only evidence appears to be from his mothers brother? Wonder if they gave statements under caution.

