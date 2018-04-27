Murdered couple’s son interviewed by police

April 27th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus, featured 4 comments

The scene outside the couple's house. Photo Christos Theodorides

The 15-year-old son of a couple who were brutally murdered in Nicosia last week was on Friday giving a statement to police, reports said.

The boy arrived at Nicosia CID at around 9am, the Cyprus News Agency said.

The 15-year-old was inside the house the night when the couple were killed and he previously told police he saw two men, one with a hood and one without.

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the crime, believed to be one of the men who were inside the house last Thursday when English School maths teacher Giorgos Hadjigeorgiou, 60, and his 59-year-old wife, Dina Sergiou, who worked for the central bank, were found stabbed to death.

  • Jack

    There is no ways someone gets stabbed 20 – 30 times for a robbery gone wrong. The individual caught said years ago somewhere that this job will leave him with a lot of money. He was therefore paid by someone to take out the couple, or he knew of someone else being paid to take out the couple. What if the kid was abused and other people close to him paid someone to take out the abusers?? How rich could they of been to be killed for money, its definitely a revenge hate crime situation. Which murderer leaves his shoes at the crime scene?? Why was the kids statement only being taken now??Did the kid report abuse in the past?? Were the adopted parents the good people everybody claims??

  • MountainMan

    It is excellent to see that this young man is now referred to correctly as l son, rather than emphasis being made on adopted as have been done previously

    • SuzieQ

      I totally agree.

  • Jack

    Better late than ever i guess . ( the statement )

