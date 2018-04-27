Murdered couple’s son interviewed by police

The 15-year-old son of a couple who were brutally murdered in Nicosia last week was on Friday giving a statement to police, reports said.

The boy arrived at Nicosia CID at around 9am, the Cyprus News Agency said.

The 15-year-old was inside the house the night when the couple were killed and he previously told police he saw two men, one with a hood and one without.

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the crime, believed to be one of the men who were inside the house last Thursday when English School maths teacher Giorgos Hadjigeorgiou, 60, and his 59-year-old wife, Dina Sergiou, who worked for the central bank, were found stabbed to death.