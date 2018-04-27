Petrolina: Collect for TITAN products and choose your destination

New promotion at Petrolina, Agip and Eni service stations

Petrolina’s new promotion offers the opportunity to all its customers to get one or more TITAN products with a discount of up to 80%.

The new promotional campaign refers to a loyalty scheme (Continuity program) that will last 13 weeks.The customer will receive a leaflet from the petrol stations and with every purchase of automotive fuel of 10 euro and over at Petrolina, Agip and Eni stations a coupon (stamp) will be given. By completing 14 coupons (stamps) the customer can choose one out of six TITAN products, with a discount of up to 80%.

For over 25 years the German company TITAN has been known for its travel bags and suitcases. TITAN products are of a high quality and have a stylish design. TITAN emphasizes accurate production and sustainable materials. You will enjoy TITAN luggage, both on the road as well as in daily life!

Each customer can choose one out of 6 TITAN products including various trolleys, messenger bag and other items. The 6 products cover the travelling needs for each traveller separately, women and men of all ages.

Coupons can be collected until July 31, 2018. Completed leaflets can be redeemed until 8th of August 2018.

For more information and terms and conditions visit www.petrolina.com.cy