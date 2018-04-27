Restaurant review: Lambros Fish & Chips, Dhekelia

Anyone who has lived in or had any association with England knows that one thing the Brits do well is fish and chips! While not the most adventurous of dishes, when cooked properly it can be extremely tasty and very satisfying. But you don’t have to go all the way to England for fantastic fish and chips, you only need to head in the direction of the British bases in Dhekelia. Overlooking the Cessac beach, Lambros fish and chips restaurant has been serving up this British delicacy since 1977.

It may not be the fanciest place you’ve ever been to – tables and chairs are very basic and there is hardly any decoration at all, however, with the beach just a stone’s throw away, this is the perfect setting for a fish restaurant.

Lambros does not just serve up fish and chips but also all the extras associated with a regular chippie such as pies, saveloys, scampi and mushy peas, in addition to pork chops, Kalamari and kebabs should you not be in the mood for fish and chips. Ordering was easy enough for me – I went to have the highly recommended Haddock and chips instead of my usual selection of Cod. For good measure, despite not particularly liking peas, I ordered the famous mushy peas, just to add some good old British authenticity to my meal.

After placing our orders, we were brought out a large salad, lots of bread and some tasty dips! The salad was fresh and the leaves were crisp, the bread was fresh and fluffy so we couldn’t help but tuck in straight away. We seemed to have turned up just at the right time as while we were tucking in to our bread and dips, the tables were slowly but surely all filling up. The friendly and helpful waiters upped their speed and were able to cope with the ever increasing numbers while not compromising on service.

The food was finally brought out. To look at, it didn’t really look like anything special at all. Despite the impressive size of battered fish and the mountain of chips, it was served up on a standard, plain white plate. However, while the plate was bland, the food was far from it! The batter, still piping hot, was crispy all the way through. I thoroughly enjoyed the gentle crunch when eating. The fish was soft and flakey and cooked just right; not too dry and not too moist. Next up was my own biggest surprise of the night, I actually enjoyed the mushy peas! The creamy texture complemented the fish very well. Washed down with a very cold and refreshing Keo, I couldn’t really have asked for more. Needless to say, after having gotten through all that food, I was well and truly full.

If you are in the area and fancy fish and chips but don’t have the time for a sit down meal, Lambros also does take away. I would most definitely recommend a visit to Lambros fish and chips. If you are a fan of fish and chips, I would say it’s one of the best on the island. High quality, tasty food that is served in generous portions by friendly staff next to the sea and for a very reasonable price almost sounds too good to be true! One thing to keep in mind is that Lambros is closed on a Sunday. Additionally, if you’re making the journey I would suggest calling ahead to reserve a table to avoid any disappointment and to try and get there around 7pm for an evening meal to beat the crowds!

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Fish and chips

WHERE Lambros Fish and Chips, Dhekelia Beach, Larnaca

HOW MUCH

CONTACT 24 723206