Royal baby named Prince Louis Arthur Charles

The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge

Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate have named their newborn son Louis Arthur Charles, who will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge, Kensington Palace said on Friday.

The prince, who is fifth in line to the British throne, was born at 1001 GMT on April 23 weighing 8 lbs 7oz.

Louis is William’s fourth name as well as being that of Earl Mountbatten, to whom William’s father Prince Charles was particularly close. Mountbatten was the uncle of Prince Philip, 96, great-grandfather of the new prince.

Charles, heir to the throne, has said it was a great joy to have another grandchild.

William and Kate now have three children: Louis joins Charlotte, 2, and George, 4.

For a boy, the leading bets were for Albert, Arthur, Alexander, James and Philip. The betting odds indicated just a 5 percent chance of Louis.

