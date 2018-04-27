Russia and Cyprus foreign ministers call for abolition of guarantee system

April 27th, 2018 Cyprus, featured 36 comments

Russia and Cyprus foreign ministers call for abolition of guarantee system

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Cypriot Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday said the guarantee system was anachronistic and inconsistent with the modern era, and Cyprus’ sovereignty and territorial integrity could be derived from the UN Security Council itself.

Lavrov was speaking after a meeting with his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Christodoulides in Moscow. The reference was to the fact that Turkey, along with Greece and the UK, has been a guarantor of Cyprus since 1960, and the fact that the last conference on Cyprus in Switzerland failed when the two sides could not agree a way forward on security and guarantees.

“We discussed the prospects for a resumption of peace talks and certainly we support a solution based on UN resolutions,” said Lavrov.

In an era where Russia has become a pariah in parts of the West due to alleged meddling in the US elections and Moscow’s role in Syria, Lavrov said Cyprus is an important partner of Russia in the Eastern Mediterranean.

He said the two countries have friendly relations in all fields and referred to a common desire to strengthen and increase trade relations. He added that between the two countries there is a constructive dialogue with regard to both international and European affairs.

According to an announcement from the presidential palace, the two men also discussed Turkey’s provocations in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone, which Christodoulides said ‘violate every principle of international law, work negatively against prospects for a solution and undermine stability in the Eastern Mediterranean”.

Christodoulides expressed his appreciation for Russia’s stance that the 1960 guarantee system needed to be abolished, especially when the position came from one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, and suggested that due to Moscow’s good relations with Ankara at the moment it could help in the effort for the Cyprus talks to resume.

“Despite the problems and difficulties, we believe that the present state of affairs cannot be the solution of the Cyprus problem,” said Christodoulides.

“For us it is very important, especially at this juncture, with the information that some people are looking for other forms of a Cyprus solution.”

Speculation has been rife that Turkey plans to put permanent partition, or a two-state solution, on the table.

Christodoulides said it was clear from his talk with Lavrov that Russia only supports a solution based on international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

He said he had a ‘frank and open dialogue’ with Lavrov and an exchange of views on bilateral relations, regional issues, and EU-Russia relations.

“Our bilateral relations, as clearly evidenced by the data, are at a very good level and beyond the review and evaluation, we had the opportunity today to discuss concrete ways to enhance prospects for further development,” Christodoulides said.

Print Friendly
  • costaskarseras

    I would ask any reasonable person who had gone through such a tragic “experience” caused by the so- called guarantors of Cyprus’ independence to put himself in our position and who would not have expressed his gratitute to the Russian government for the statement of the Foreign Minister Sergei Lavavrov. This statement is in line with Mr. Eide, the then Special Adviser of the Secretary-General on Cyprus, who concluded: “That the Cyprus problem would have been solved by now if it were up to the Cypriots”. Also the French Ambassador in Cyprus, Rene Troccaz stated that France is in favour of a Cyprus settlement, that takes into account the acquis communautaire *( It covers all treaties, EU legislation, international agreement). “We are not Cypriots ourselves, but we are friends of Cyprus and of the Republic of Cyprus”

    We also welcome the long overdue statements by British political representatives as expressed by the leader of the opposition Mr Jeremy Corbyn: “When a country takes up a responsibility of guarantor of independence as Britain did in 1960, that is a very serious long term responsibility. We recognise that, we understand that. I want a government that bases its foreign policy on peace, on justice, on human rights, on international law… That means accepting our responsibilities, that means ensuring there is a peaceful solution to the conflicts, bringing people together and also recognising the deep injustices that were done in 1974, when that invasion took place. And if that means a difficult relationship with some big powers in order to assert our determination to uphold the rule of law and human rights, then so be it.” Thank you for your support for a just solution in the interests of all Cypriots.

  • Vengador

    Russia is building a multi billion dollar pipeline going through Turkey, Russia is building a multi billion dollar nuclear power station in Turkey, Russia is developing a multi billion dollar defence system for Turkey….
    Russia is taking the multi pi55 out of little ‘ol Cyprus!

    • The True Cypriot

      Exactly, but our delusional neighbours think that Russia will make Cyprus Greek.

      • Leo

        It’s already Greek, Greek Cypriot, and don’t forget that, you racist little troll.

    • A is B

      Surely not, the Russians are the GCs best friends. Believe that and you will believe anything.

  • How naive can you be FFS!

  • Gold51

    Well thats thrown a spanner in the works for Turkeys forign minister after his BS speech Turkeys solution for Cyprus, a Turkish commedian.
    Erdogan couldn’t organise a coup.
    Turkey trying to use the same deception as 1974 invasion of Cyprus using the guarantor card as a pretext.
    There’s no Kissinger this time, so Erdogan only has the defunct guarantor card in desperation to keep a stranglehold on Cyprus.
    Time for Turkeys troops and illegal peasants to get out of Cyprus.
    Nobody buys Turkeys BS excuses anymore…..
    Cyprus has good relation with all nations including Russia with nothing to hide as Turkey does.

    • Colin Evans

      Do you think that the Turkish Foreign Minister is a bigger comedian than our, useless, President?

      • Leo

        I think that there is no one more useless, (whilst we are on the subject) than you.

        • Colin Evans

          I love you as well!!

        • A is B

          There is, its you.

    • A is B

      You really believe what you have just written.

  • Bunny

    Russia wants to take over the role of sole guarantor.

  • Anon

    I’m sure the EU , UK and the USA all love the fact that an EU member , cosies up to ” mother ” Russia .

    This “EU” member , the Greek puppet regime of South Cyprus , shake hands with one hand while using the other to stick it’s middle finger up at it’s ‘so called ‘ partners .

    I pray we never reunify with these two faced crooks .
    Two states is the ONLY solution.
    Turkish Cypriots will never relinquish the guarantee system .

    • seriously

      What’s yours is yours, what’s our is yours!
      MA

    • KonstanzArrens

      What guarantee system? Who set it up? In which treaty or agreement is it mentioned?

      • The True Cypriot

        Read the 1960 Treaty and stop asking questions

        • Leo

          That’s null and void, why mention it?

  • John Henry

    I’ve not heard this from the Foreign Minister or the ROC previously. I do agree that the guarantees have proved to be a farce, I don’t agree with publicizing it while visiting the Russians. If the ROC wants to align with the Russians good luck with that. I recall the US/UK and others having to convince the ROC to not bring the S300’s knowing full well Turkey would react. The S400’s are in the hands of a mad man, yet the ROC aligns itself with the gang providing the mad man with the weapons and don’t even mention it.

    • seriously

      John Thomas, your views are based on your knowledge of what,?

      • Leo

        Sweet FA, that’s what.

  • MrH

    The guarantee system doesn’t work on your side anyway……It’s only for our side! Stop talking about Cyprus as being one and realise that there are two states.

    • Gold51

      Rubbish…. look on at a glob and you will see there’s one Cyprus, if you see two your eyes are blurry, you may need glasses.
      Get your eyes tested.

      • A is B

        What’s a “glob”

    • Leo

      In your dreams, you dreamer.

  • The True Cypriot

    Is that the same Russia that…???

    – invaded and annexed Crimea
    – invaded Ukraine
    – Attacked Georgia
    – shoots down civilian flights
    – threatens the Baltics
    – uses chemical weapons in the UK
    – attacks the Syrian civilians in the guise of supporting “democracy”

    And our Greek neighbours have the gall to whine about Turkey?????

    Oh…..of course Russia owns half the south with its use of the south as a base for so called investments for passports and more.

    This is the kind of GC hypocrisy we see all the time.

    Our guarantees stay.

    • Anon

      The hypocrisy is breathtaking .

    • seriously

      Your are NO WAY A TRUE CYPRIOT.

      • The True Cypriot

        WHAT are you talking about you idiot?

        Read my post and explain WHY you Greeks love Russia so much.

        Its like debating with a turnip.

  • Kevin Ingham

    Don’t worry little Cyprus, mother Russia will “protect” you

    • Cyprus

      If they did , they would be the only ones that have , because no other bugg*r has .

      • gentlegiant161

        Sure the protected you by turning a blind eye in 74,
        “The Russian fleet is just over the horizon”
        Makarios.
        The gullibility of some people is amazing.
        How many countries repressed and Occupied by Russia joined NATO as soon as Russia collapsed.?

        • Leo

          What about the “other” guarantor, ask yourself why they stood by watching their partners, massacre innocent men, women and children, so they could appease the genocidal maniac turks?

    • MrH

      Russia only provides Lip service to your side! The quicker you’ll realise this the quicker you can stop these symbolic and embarrassing meetings.

      • seriously

        Our side the the Republic! The north being the bit you stole! You no what keep it. Stick it.

    • seriously

      Thanks kevin

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close