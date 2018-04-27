Street life takes on new colours

The city centre of Limassol will be thriving with life thanks to The Copy Shop, 2C Design Box, Limassol Municipality and Kanali 6 tomorrow when the Street Life Festival 2018 will turn the popular streets of Saripolou and Athinon into works of art.

Building walls, sidewalks and abandoned houses will become the canvas and the inspiration for street and graffiti artists from all around the world to express themselves. These artists will give the streets a more contemporary and urban character and make them a place where everyone can come together. But street art is not the only thing on the agenda. Just as in the ten years before, the festival will give everyone that flocks to the streets the chance to enjoy incredible choreographies, cool stunts with skateboards, jugglers and street performers. There will also be a street market consisting of over 50 different stalls with handmade jewellery, handcrafts, games, dog accessories, furniture and more for you to take home.

All proceeds from the rent of the stalls will go to Theotokos Foundation, which will also participate in the festival.

Head to the streets but be advised to approach the city centre from the seafront road and leave your cars at the various car parks by the old port and on the seafront promenade.

Street Life Festival 2018

Street and graffiti festival. April 28. Saripolou and Athenon Streets, Limassol. 9am-7pm. Tel: 25-353573