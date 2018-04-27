Temperatures set to rise over the weekend

April 27th, 2018 Cyprus 2 comments

It will get hotter over the weekend with temperatures set to hit 33C in Nicosia while the moderate dust levels seen over the last couple of days will gradually decrease starting from Friday evening.

Much like on Thursday, temperatures are high for the time of year and are are forecast to rise to 31C inland, around 27C in coastal areas and 20C in the mountains.

The Met office reported on Friday morning that some isolated rains may fall during the day in the Nicosia and Troodos region.

Temperatures will fall to 18C at night everywhere except in mountainous areas where they are expected to drop to 11C.

It will get a little hotter over the weekend with the dust set to return next week.

  • Mist

    Popped down to Aiya Napa last week, they do not seem to bother with the beach regulations about distance between sunbeds. Also something that was on the hotel bill was 10 euros local tourist tax included?

    • Jack

      10 euro local tax bill ! What is that ?

