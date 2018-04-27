Tepak ranks 2nd among ‘New Europe’ states

The Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak has been ranked second among 50 universities from EU member states which joined the Union from 2004 onward, in the Times Higher Education list entitled “The Best Universities in New Europe.”

The list was announced in the Czech Republic’s Palacký University Olomouc a Tepak announcement said on Friday. The university ranks first in Europe on the citation score, it added.

Rector Andreas Anayiotos said that “the good image and international recognition of our university by independent, strict, international experts, is reaffirmed in The Times Higher New Europe University Rankings table.”

He expressed pride in the international distinction pledging that the university would continue on a path of excellence in both cutting-edge research and providing quality education.

List here.