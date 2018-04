Police are looking for thieves who reportedly stole €5,000 from the home of a Lebanese businessman resident in Larnaca.

The owner of the house reported on Thursday evening that while he was absent between Wednesday and Thursday the money was stolen from his bedside table.

The perpetrators had gained entry by forcing open an aluminium side door.

There is no alarm system or CCTV camera installed in the house and it is not yet known whether the items are covered by insurance.