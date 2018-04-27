UK Labour MP pessimistic about Cyprus problem solution

Prospects on finding a solution to the Cyprus problem appear to be grim at the moment, a British Labour MP said on Friday.

At a meeting at Akel’s headquarters with leader Andros Kyprianou, Labour MP Fabian Hamilton said the picture appears quite pessimistic right now and that President Nicos Anastasiades does not appear to be too willing to return to the negotiation table.

Meanwhile, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci ‘has also lost his interest’, Hamilton told the Cyprus News Agency.

He was speaking after a meeting at Akel headquarters in Nicosia with Kyprianou.

Nonetheless, he said he strongly believed talks could begin again.

Hamilton said it was clear that the future of both communities was to be together and questioned whether partition was something that was really sought after.

“I don’t believe something like this benefits anyone.”

He added the UK and the British labour party would work hard to encourage both side to continue meetings and negotiations in a bid to solve the Cyprus problem.