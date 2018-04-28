Double murder suspects remanded in custody

Two suspects denied any involvement on Saturday in the brutal double murder of a teacher and his wife that took place in Nicosia last week.

The pair, a man, 23, and a 22-year-old woman, were remanded in custody for eight days in connection with the murder of Giorgos Hadjigeorgiou, 60, and his wife, Dina Sergiou, 59.

The two, arrested on Friday evening, had been named by a 33-year-old suspect whom police detained earlier this week.

The man is his half-brother while the woman is his partner.

They both denied any involvement in the crime but raised no objection to the remand request.