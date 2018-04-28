Greece approves F-16 fighter jet upgrade deal with the U.S.

Greek Prime Minister Tsipras and US President Trump shake hands at end of a joint news conference at the White House in Washington in October 2017

GREECE on Saturday approved a deal with the United States to upgrade dozens of its F-16 fighter jets at a cost of roughly €1.2bn, a measure the bailed-out country said would not harm its future fiscal progress.

The potential deal to overhaul the aircraft came to light during a visit by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to the White House in October.

Greece’s top decision-making body on foreign affairs and defence matters, KYSEA, which Tsipras heads, unanimously sealed the agreement for the upgrade on Saturday, the premier’s press office said in a statement.

Three of the 85 jets earmarked for modernisation will be upgraded in the United States while the rest will be refurbished in Greece, a Greek defence ministry source said, adding that the cost would be about €1.2bn ($1.45 bn).

The government said last year the overhaul would be paid in annual instalments of about €110m over a decade.

Athens said on Saturday that Washington had accepted a revised Greek proposal that takes into consideration the country’s fiscal obligations in the coming years. It did not give details on the revised proposal.

Greece, which will exit its third international bailout in August but will still have to attain primary budget surpluses in the medium term, has said the deal should not worry its EU lenders.

Defence spending has been reduced during Greece’s seven-year debt crisis, which shrank the size of its economy by more than a quarter and drove its jobless rate to nearly 28 percent.

However, the country still spends about 2 percent of its gross domestic product — roughly €3.5bn — on defence, more than the EU’s average. That is largely due to long-standing tensions with its neighbour and fellow NATO member Turkey, which have risen in recent months.

 

  • kapios

    At least updated fighter planes coupled with Greek pilots that have superior skills than the Turkish pilots who at best can perhaps ride camels without falling off, minimizes the numbers advantage Turks have.

  • Gold51

    All this is a financial burden on cash strap Nato (Greece) to mostly defend itself from rogue Nato (Turkey).
    How unlucky for Greece and Cyprus to be a neighbour of Turkey for now.
    NATO really needs to reconsider Turkeys overrated importants within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.!

  • turkishcypriot

    There is one thing common between the Greek Cypriots and Greece. Both countries are delusional. A perfect match made in heaven.

    • NuffSaid

      I deduce from your post that you clearly think that Turkey is not delusion. By the way, Greek Cypriots are not a country.

    • Gold51

      Are you the best Turkeys PROPAGANDA machine could dig up today.
      This is really painful reading.

      • turkishcypriot

        It must be very painful for you indeed. I don’t think you understand the comments made here. One must have some sort of minimum level of intelligence. You don’t qualify the criteria.

        • Louis

          Things are bad enough in Turkey with thousands imprisoned and even more out of work,
          Just wait till the megalomaniac gains absolute power!!

