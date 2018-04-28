Limassol embraces Street Life [Photos]

Limassol city centre was buzzing on Saturday during this year’s Street Life Festival, which turned the popular streets of Saripolou and Athinon into works of art. Walls, pavements and abandoned houses became the canvas and the inspiration for street and graffiti artists from all around the world. Hand in hand with the artworks, street performers strutted their stuff and traders sold their wares from 50 stalls. All proceeds are going to the Theotokos Foundation, for people with special needs (Photos: CNA)