A minute with Simon Farmakas, filmmaker

Where do you live?

Split between Cyprus and Luxembourg, living with my multiple selves and my significant other

Best childhood memory?

My mum

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

It has to be Pantopoleio behind Thoc. There is going to be a dramatic end to the restaurant location in autumn. New office spaces or something like that. Gone. That tragic finale takes it to the top of my list. I like drama. I don’t eat liver.

What did you have for breakfast?

Café Latte. I tried to make cappuccino.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

It depends what’s going on, or how my mood is, or who I’m with. I work better in the morning but night is more inspiring for research and ideas. You meet the most interesting people at night and you experience the most unexpected narratives.

Best book ever read?

Best book for me is always the one I am reading at that moment. My expectation of what it might still offer carries it to the top of my list. I am reading Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert right now.

Favourite film of all time and why?

Films that I cherish but can’t classify are Sunrise, by Murnau, Rules of the Game by Renoir, Diary of a Country Priest by Bresson and L’Atalante by Vigo. But my most favorite film is the next one I will try to make.

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

Favorite holiday destination was Paphos in my childhood. My summer holidays there. Dream trip would be to time travel, but until that’s a real possibility I enjoy motorbike trips through Europe.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I don’t really listen to any music. Depends.

What is always in your fridge?

Expired stuff.

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

Middle of a desert. Isolated. Glass spaces, glass ceilings, bright starry nights. Summery. Hot. Stormy in winter. Dramatic. Like an Antonioni movie.

If you could pick anyone at all to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My mum cause I miss her.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Panic

What is your greatest fear?

Humans

Tell me a joke…

I don’t remember any jokes so I googled this:

It’s an actual inscription on a tombstone of someone somewhere in the States: “Here lies an atheist. All dressed up and nowhere to go”.

Sunrise in Kimmeria is an epic ensemble semi-comedy in which a ‘strange object’ crash-lands in a field in the buffer zone. It will be screened as part of Cyprus Film Days at Zena Palace in Nicosia on Monday at 8pm