Two more suspects arrested in double murder (Update 2)

The scene outside the couple's house. Photo Christos Theodorides

A further two suspects were arrested on Friday night in connection to the double murder which shocked the island, while police found the murder weapon used to stab a couple in their Nicosia home last week.

A 33-year-old suspect who was remanded for eight days a day earlier was questioned for several hours on Friday where he told police they could find the knife used to commit the crime and clothes he wore when he entered the couple’s home on the night of the murder last Thursday.

The clothes and the knife used to stab English School maths teacher Giorgos Hadjigeorgiou, 60, and his 59-year-old wife Dina Sergiou, who worked for the central bank, were found in the suspect’s fathers home.

Tests are pending to confirm if the evidence matches his claims.

At around 10pm, police said they had arrested a short while ago two people. A female, aged 21, reportedly his girlfriend and a 23-year-old man, his brother.

The suspect was questioned between 3pm and 8pm on Friday. He had been remanded for eight days on Thursday and presented himself in court without a lawyer and did not object to the remand.

Earlier on Friday, the couple’s 15-year-old son was interviewed by police for around three hours. He identified the suspect.

The teenager, who is adopted, was in the house the night his parents were brutally killed.

In his testimony on the day of the crime, he told police he saw two men. One, who had his face uncovered entered his room and allegedly told him he had killed his parents, asking the boy where the money was.

He led him downstairs to the kitchen and on the way he told him not to be afraid.

“I will not hurt you. I also have a son.”

The suspect asked the boy to open the kitchen door, which he did, and a second, hooded individual, came in.

The teen was then taken to the pantry where he was locked inside.

Police said the boy managed to escape half an hour later by removing the louvers from the aluminium door, hurting his hands in the process.

He then went upstairs to his parents’ room where he found them stabbed and then went outside to ask for help.

A post-mortem found that Hadjigeorgiou had been stabbed 25 to 30 times while his wife suffered around 10 blows. They both had one defensive wound each on their right arms.

The boy’s lawyer Giorgos Papaioannou spoke publically for the first time on Friday and said the arrest proved that the 15-year-old had not taken part in the affair and the boy had never been cautioned so as to be considered a suspect.

He said he had an opinion on whether police considered the minor as a potential suspect but that ‘is not for publication. I am holding on to the fact that he has not been cautioned’.

Papaioannou also voiced concern over the fact that the boy had been targeted from the onset, something that did a lot of damage.

He said almost everyone was convinced about the boy’s guilt, and that a lot of scenarios had been mentioned that had no grounds.

“In the condition he was in there were people who wrote on social media ‘confess so we can get it over with’. Why do I say all this? So you can understand the damage done to him,” Papaioannou said.

Police meanwhile, continued their investigation into the heinous crime but also warned the media to be careful about what they publish.

Following the arrest, spokesman Andreas Angelides said further investigations took place and additional evidence was collected and sent for forensics tests.

“What we can say at this moment is that the investigation is going well,” Angelides said, adding that there was still a lot of work to be done.

Angelides urged the media to avoid speculating and drawing scenarios and allow the authorities to get on with their work.

Pathologist Marios Matsakis, who has been hired by the family, insisted it was a robbery gone wrong and that there was nothing else left but to arrest any other perpetrators.

On Wednesday, police told the court they had learned that the crime had been planned for five years and that the perpetrators had inside help.

The suspect also told investigators that he knew who was involved and what the motive was.

No other details were heard in court and the general feeling afterwards was that the story was full of holes.

For instance, police found a pair of shoes at the scene, which the suspect said were his. The boy also said he was awaken by a man who didn’t cover his face and who told him he had just killed his parents.

Police also said they found two notepads in the suspect’s car during his arrest in which he allegedly wrote details of the crime.

  • Whazzzzzzup

    After 28 years of returning back to Cyprus I have always seen justice done here with the Police eventually solving a case. Yes attitude and behaviour is improving and the Police force is moving forward and therefore I congratulate them on all aspects of Policing.
    As for the vile thoughtless commentators who run with their mouths, time to reflect on your worthless existence here as brainless scumbags.

    • Evergreen

      I agree.

  • Panikos

    of what I read they arrested dump and they about to arrest dumper

  • They learnt and found a lot from a exceedingly cooperative suspect is my understanding of it so far. Inspector Clouseau couldn’t of done a better job

    • petsa

      The suspect obviously knew that if he co-operates he may get out quicker to enjoy whatever benefits he may get, or this is all planted evidence from xxx , also why would he put the knife in his home? very odd , its like he is being paid to say he did it?? why would anyone leave shoes there? or prob from years before when he cleaned windows?

      • It’s a very strange case so far or at least from what’s been reported and almost comical despite the tragic deaths

        • petsa

          they have also arrested a 21 y old and 23 y old apparently … implicated by the 33 y old suspect.. its very strange indeed . and why would u put such details on a laptop?

        • petsa

          they are either very stupid or very smart… it will show.. theres way to much “evidence” showing up too easily now .

    • EGB

      It’s ‘couldn’t have’, you’re British with a college education so you should know this. Do you have a point to your comment?

      • Sorry, I didn’t realise my english teacher was here. Apart from being a prat, do you have anything relevant to say?

        • EGB

          Yes, do you have a point in your comment? If you have even vaguely followed the story Cyprus is now finally tired of armchair detectives.

          • And who are you to make that statement on behalf of Cyprus precisely?

            • EGB

              A good point, and half of Cyprus are still very happy to carry on being armchair detectives I’m sorry to say. The fact is that the social media comment has been completely out of order, regardless of what the truth turns out to be. I have my opinion about the truth but let’s just wait and see what comes out. There is damage that cannot be easily repaired by an ‘I’m sorry’.

              • It remains to be seen if your opinion is right. I don’t think that any commentators have said anything that would harm the case but I may be wrong. We’ll see but I doubt it.

                • EGB

                  A lot of the threads have been removed by CM, you just won’t find them now. None of the comments would have had any bearing on the case, they were pure ‘must have done it’ evil based on nothing material.

          • Evergreen

            Regarding this case,I believe my favorite most detective Hotchner (Criminal Minds ) is already here in soul with a body of some Cypriot detective.

  • Adele is back x

    This case is getting more weird every day ….

  • Adele is back x

    It’s getting more weird every day in My eyes …..Something is not adding up.

  • A is B

    Should have been cautioned.

    • Ardana

      Are you a lawyer ?

      • Leo

        He/she is a vile, heartless troll.

        • Adele is back x

          Get lost…. You are such a loser…. Come and live in Cyprus you sad lowlife.

          • EGB

            A bit of identity crisis or are you also A is B? If so why 2 identities?

            • Adele is back x

              I only upvote people who are worthy of it…….

              • EGB

                And that would be mostly you it turns out.

            • Adele is back x

              Grow up…..”

              • EGB

                You replied to a ‘slight’ using the wrong persona and I’m the one who needs to grow up?

            • Adele is back x

              I think you need to get out more….

              • EGB

                No. I think you just need to answer the question. Are you ‘Adele is back’ and ‘A is B’ and do you just spend your time upvoting yourself? I have no evidence but evidence isn’t something you need, I say it’s obvious so therefore it must be true.

                • Adele is back x

                  Oh Damn you caught me out ….How is the weather in the UK?

                  • EGB

                    Limassol dear. Pleasant if a bit overcast this afternoon but warm for April.

                  • EGB

                    As someone who doesn’t agree with either of your personas I’m not concerned, if I agreed with either at any time I would now question my reason.

          • Leo

            Foxtrot Oscar, you braindead moron.

            • Adele is back x

              OH Leo I feel so sorry for you…. What a sad bitter unhappy person you are…….

          • Evergreen

            I love your bold approach!

      • A is B

        Are you. If you do everything as it should be done from the beginning then there cant be any finger pointing at a later date, simple as that, cover your ass. P.P.P.P.P.P.P.

    • EGB

      Do you understand what the term means?

  • Jack

    There is no ways someone gets stabbed 20 – 30 times for a robbery gone wrong. The individual caught said years ago somewhere that this job will leave him with a lot of money. He was therefore paid by someone to take out the couple, or he knew of someone else being paid to take out the couple. What if the kid was abused and other people close to him paid someone to take out the abusers?? How rich could they of been to be killed for money, its definitely a revenge hate crime situation. Which murderer leaves his shoes at the crime scene?? Why was the kids statement only being taken now??Did the kid report abuse in the past?? Were the adopted parents the good people everybody claims??

  • MountainMan

    It is excellent to see that this young man is now referred to correctly as l son, rather than emphasis being made on adopted as have been done previously

    • SuzieQ

      I totally agree.

    • squirrel

      I really feel for him, imagine the trauma poor little guy.

  • Jack

    Better late than ever i guess . ( the statement )

    • Ntaoukins Kim

      It’s just all very unfortunate and so sad that this poor lad has had to endure any criticism and finger pointing at all, I just hope he receives the relevant counselling I’m pretty sure he will need for some time. The police are doing their best to make sure that they nab all of the people involved. Why not take a moment to give a thought about the victims for once and stop arguing amongst yourselves about who has a double I.D or who is an armchair DC, …….get a life.

      • Ntaoukins Kim

        Sorry Jack, my post wasn’t intended for you.

