A performance for human form and ceramics

The Point Centre for Contemporary Art often gives the chance to view art a little bit differently, while learning about the new developments in contemporary art. The centre will continue doing just this on Monday when the latest collaboration project between Greek artist Christos Delidimos and performer Nancy Stamatopoulou will be presented along with a discussion. But if you can’t make it on Monday, don’t worry, the performance will be repeated on Tuesday.

The project is called Anthology of Cracks and examines the overlapping field of performance with ceramic arts. The start point for this project was Delidimos’ desire to animate his visual worlds, represented throughout the years in drawings, collages and lately sculptural installations. Anthology of Cracks was shaped as a study investigating the relationships of body-object and movement-space in a single continuum. Both artists examine the similarities that the body shares as a tool and as the object itself, in ceramics and in performance.

Anthology of Cracks (crack as the symptom of trauma) is a performative piece that reflects the stimulation of flesh and skin in the behaviour of the ceramic surface. As such, the ceramic shell mutates in an organic, porous way that senses and memorises the performer’s actions.

Delidimos, who lives and works in Athens, has recently shifted his work from drawings to sculptural installations with ceramics. He has given a number of solo shows and solo performance pieces. His works have been presented in Athens, Basel, Luxembourg and Paris.

Stamatopoulou is a performer based in Athens and has been involved in a number of productions for the National Theatre of Northern Greece. She has worked with a number of artists and has presented a number of solo performance pieces.

Delidimos and Stamatopoulou will present their collaboration on Monday at 7.30pm, which will be followed by an open discussion, and on Tuesday the performance will be repeated at 8pm.

Anthology of Cracks

Presentation of the artistic collaboration between Christos Delidimos and Nancy Stamatopoulou with an open discussion. April 30. Point Centre for Contemporary Art, 2 Evagorou Avenue, Nicosia. 7.30pm. Tel: 22-662053

Presentation of the artistic collaboration between Christos Delidimos and Nancy Stamatopoulou as a performance. May 1. Point Centre for Contemporary Art, 2 Evagorou Avenue, Nicosia. 8pm.