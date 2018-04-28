Raising musical notes for children

On Monday join the annual United Musical Vibes concert in aid of the Hope for Children CRC Policy Center and enjoy an evening of music.

The concert, at Strovolos Theatre in Nicosia at 7.30pm, will bring talented young musicians and choir members together in a special musical celebration. Students participating in United Musical Vibes range from seven to 19-years-old and include children from The American International School in Cyprus, The English School, The Falcon School, The European University and The European Conservatoire String Orchestra.

The Hope For Children CRC Policy Centre supports children at risk for bullying, abuse or neglect. The aim of the festival is to not only to raise awareness of the ever-increasing levels of child abuse, but also to provide Hope For Children with the additional resources necessary to reach and assist as many children as possible across the island.

United Music Vibes 2018

Live performances by young musicians and choir members in aid of Hope for Children CRC Policy Centre. April 30. Strovolos Theatre, Nicosia. 7.30pm. Tel: 22-103234