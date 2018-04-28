Remand for suspect in pensioner’s death

A 29-year-old man was remanded in custody by the Nicosia court for eight days on Saturday in connection with the death of an elderly woman who was found bound and gagged at her home in Aglandjia last week.

The suspect was arrested on Friday after police were tipped off about the sale of a laptop similar to the one stolen from the home of Andriani Vanezi, 80, a retired teacher, last Monday.

The thieves also stole €500 in cash.

The man denies any involvement in the case but did not have any objection to the police remand request.

Police told the court they were also seeking a second suspect, a woman.

Vanezi was found unconscious at her home in Aglandjia at around 9am. She was gagged using tape and her arms were tied with plastic cord.

The home was a mess.

Security camera footage collected by police from the surrounding area showed a person running at 7.10am, wearing a hoodie and carrying a black backpack.

On Friday, a police informant said the suspect and the wanted woman had asked for his help to sell a laptop.

The woman later told the informant that they eventually managed to sell the computer to someone for €100.

The informant visited the woman’s house in Aglandjia and found her and the suspect in high spirits. When asked the reason, the pair said they had just used cocaine intravenously. They said they had bought three grammes of the drug earlier for €300.

The man was arrested at his home on Friday afternoon. When cautioned, he told officers he had nothing to do with the crime.

A search of his home found a half-smoked joint containing cannabis and tobacco, a black backpack, adhesive paper tape similar to the one found at the pensioner’s home, and a dark blue hoodie.

On the advice of his lawyer, the suspect admitted to police he was a drug user but refused to answer any questions.