April 28th, 2018 Britain, World 1 comments

Toddler Alfie Evans dies in Britain

Candles and placards are pictured during a protest in support of Alfie Evans, in front of the British Embassy building in Warsaw

Alfie Evans, the 23-month-old British toddler whose grave illness drew international attention, died early on Saturday, his family said.

Alfie had a rare, degenerative disease and had been in a semi-vegetative state for more than a year.

After a series of court cases, doctors at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool removed his life support on Monday, against his parents wishes.

He confounded expectations by continuing to breathe unaided for days, but died in the early hours of Tuesday, his parents said.

“My gladiator lay down his shield and gained his wings at 02:30 absolutely heartbroken,” the boy’s father Tom Evans wrote on Facebook.

“Our baby boy grew his wings tonight … Thankyou everyone for all your support,” his mother Kate James wrote.

Medical experts in Britain had agreed that more treatment for Alfie would be futile, but his parents wanted to take him to Rome, where the Vatican’s Bambino Gesu hospital had offered to care for him.

A British court rejected an appeal by the parents on Wednesday to take their son to Italy.

The case has provoked strong feelings over whether judges, doctors or parents have the right to decide on a child’s life. Alfie’s parents have been backed by Pope Francis and Poland’s President Andrzej Duda.

  • Alex

    This is what happens when a secular liberal “progressive” state like May’s Britain get’s their wicked way. The NHS, British Judicary and “Progressive” Politicians combine to deny this young life the chance to live in order that the state prevails. The Pope put the Vaitican’s Children’s Hospital at Alfie’s parents disposal, but that was denied by the new British State where they will decide, like the NHS what is best for us. As God is being whitewashed out of our lives, we will increasingly be told what is best for us by the liberal elites. What is wrong with the NHS Doctors collaborating with the Vatican Doctors? It would have saved the NHS money, and paid for by public donations. Oh no, the precious NHS so inefficeint and useless must prevail in May’s Britain.
    This little boy and his parents were denied the right to try something else in order to save Alfie’s life. That right was a human right given by God. The secular end game is now revealed. Government’s are there for us to serve, not them serve us…..

