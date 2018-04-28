Trainer plane incident briefly disrupts flights at Larnaca airport

Larnaca airport was shut down for some 40 minutes on Saturday morning after a trainer plane veered off the runway into a field after landing.

No one was injured in the 9.40am incident. The small aircraft had just landed and it was taxing on the runway when the pilot apparently lost control and ended up in an adjacent field.

Two flights were affected whose departure was delayed until the aircraft was removed from the field.

Airports operator Hermes spokesman Adamos Aspris said Larnaca’s flight schedule resumed at 10.20am.

