April 28th, 2018 FRONT PAGE, Turkey, World 6 comments

Turkey detains scores linked to suspected cleric’s matchmaking service

US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen

Turkish authorities have detained 63 people suspected of links to a network accused of orchestrating a failed coup and were hunting for 40 others on Saturday, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.

Officials said some of the suspects had worked as matchmakers – finding spouses for followers of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who the Turkish government says was behind the failed 2016 putsch, Anadolu reported.

Others had appeared on lists of potential partners drawn up by the matchmakers, Anadolu added.

Gulen denies any involvement in the coup attempt and has not commented on the Turkish government’s assertion that his supporters run a matchmaking service.

The suspects were detained in Istanbul and 35 other areas across Turkey, Anadolu said, part of a security crackdown that has been condemned by the United Nations and Western powers.

The U.N. human rights office said last month Turkish authorities had detained 160,000 people and dismissed nearly the same number of civil servants since the failed putsch.

Among those detained, more than 50,000 have been formally charged and kept in jail during their trials.

Rights groups have accused President Tayyip Erdogan of using the coup as a pretext to muzzle dissent.

The government says the measures, taken under emergency rule that was imposed after the coup, are necessary for security reasons.

  • turkishcypriot

    Whether you like him or not, Erdogan is the democratically elected President of the Turkish Republic. If Turkish people don’t like his policies they will have the opportunity to vote for someone else at the next
    elections. As to Gulen, if he is so angel, why did he self exile himself to America. Why doesn’t he come back to Turkey, so that he can be tried and clear his name.

  • Stefcy

    The state run Anadolu news agency. How reliable is this?
    But reading the story gave me a smile and reminded me of my late Grandmother, she was a matchmaker too.
    Using the state of emergency for security reasons is only half the truth.
    Last week Erdogan said following:
    From Hurriyet;

    Erdoğan also said businesses should welcome Turkey’s state of emergency because it “guards against terrorism and prevents workers from going on strike.”

    Parliament last week voted to extend the state of emergency, introduced following a failed coup in July 2016, for a further three months. It is the seventh such extension of emergency rule.

    “The state of emergency only affects terrorists. Now it’s also preventing labor strikes, such as the Bursa strike, which we stopped right away. It’s a struggle against terrorism,” Erdoğan said.
    —————-

    After hearing or reading this, which workers are going to vote for Erdogan?

  • Gold51

    Turks have seen “NOTHING” yet.
    Wait untill dictator Erdogan gets his new and “Exclusive Executive Presidential Powers” followed by
    constitution changes to power up his ego even further.
    So far he’s doing everything many hear claimed he cant do and won’t do….lol
    Bad news for Turkey, bad news for the entire region, as the west waits.
    Will any Turkish politician walk out after Erdogans constitutional changes.?
    They deliberatly did in Cyprus, accusing the government of “power grab” with a rubbish constitution.
    Its authors new it needed amendments to function smoothly.!
    Erdogan should put electrified wire all around Turkey and the Turkish occupied north Cyprus untill further notice.
    “Everyone is a suspect to Erdogan”.!
    By the time this is all over? Turks will be begging for Gulan to take over and TCs will not exist in Cyprus.

    • turkishcypriot

      Only a delusional mind can comment this rubbish.
      ‘accusing the government of “power grab” because the constitution needed amendments to function.’ Is this your analysis, or copy and paste job?

      • Sistine301

        What is your opinion re: Makarios’ amendments to the constitution after the TCs vetoed the tax bills?

  • Alex

    Erdogan tightens his noose arounf the Turkish people, whom serves whom in Turkey today?….

