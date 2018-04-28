Our View: Anastasiades is wooing the opposition in the hopes of passing reforms

MANY were surprised to see Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos walking into the presidential palace for a one-to-one meeting with President Anastasiades last Monday. Although reports suggested that Papadopoulos would be briefed about the president’s dinner with Mustafa Akinci, this was not the main agenda of the meeting. They met to agree a loose form of co-operation, which seems to suit both of them, for very different reasons.

Anastasiades had made overtures to rival candidates, after his re-election, by announcing that he would incorporate some of the proposals they made during the election campaign into his government’s programme. He asked them to send their proposals with Papadopoulos and Citizens’ Alliance leader Giorgos Lillikas obliging. On Tuesday it was reported the Council of Ministers ordered technocrats and ministerial advisors to examine which proposals of these candidates could be implemented.

While this political theatre, which has the president adopting the policy proposals of his rival candidates, is a bit of a joke – if people wanted Papadopoulos’ or Lillikas’ policies they would have voted for them – the end justifies the means. Anastasiades needs Diko’s support in the legislature to secure approval for important reforms bills including the tightening of the foreclosures’ legislation that has proved ineffectual. He also wants the bills for the reform of the civil service and local government passed. Both these bills were rejected by the opposition parties, including Diko, while all contributed to making the foreclosures bill toothless.

Adopting some of Papadopoulos’ policy proposals is a small price to pay for getting these bills through the legislature. As for the Diko leader, after this disappointing showing in the presidential elections he may have understood that he needed to soften his public image and abandon the sterile negativity which became the trademark of his politics. This could improve his standing among the public and quell the dissent within his party, especially if Diko is given a small share of the spoils of power by Anastasiades. Lillikas has little value to the president as he has only one seat in the legislature, but his political survival depends on this co-operation.

Anastasiades had meetings with other party leaders, including Lillikas, Akel’s Andros Kyprianou and Elam chief Christos Christou, on Thursday, in his pursuit of political co-operation ; he does not want to exclude the fascist party from the broad co-operation he is trying to build. Having embraced the centre parties’ opposition to a Cyprus settlement, Anastasiades has removed the main source of disagreement with them and hopes they will now support his reform bills. Whether this political wheeler-dealing will yield the desired results remains to be seen.