Coffeeshop: Crime-busting Super Mario to the rescue

AFTER several years of self-imposed exile the greatly-missed Dr Madsakis was back on the airwaves, our television sets, newspapers, mobile apps and websites. By Friday, I was afraid to look under by bed in case Super Mario was there and started talking about the double murder in Strovolos, which opened the door for his return to media stardom.

He made his return on Trito at the start of the week, after being hired by the family of the murder victims to carry out an autopsy and since then he has been everywhere. Even the police, who had initially prevented him from visiting the crime scene, on instructions from the attorney-general, sparking a classic Madsakis outburst on the radio, eventually were listening to what he had to say about the murder.

On Tuesday he was on the radio protesting because he was not allowed to visit the crime scene and alleging the AG’s office was hiding something. “They don’t want me to see things. They don’t want me to see the truth. They are hiding something; they do not want the family to know some things,” he kept saying. Barring a private pathologist from carrying out an autopsy was unheard of, he said, repeating his conspiracy theory. He had carried out autopsies, as a private pathologist as far away as Australia, being watched by university professors, he told the presenter. Yes, the crazy doctor’s fame had reached Down Under.

WHEN he is not doing his heroic, super patriotic, fearless, liberation warrior gig, Madsakis has great entertainment value, even when dealing with a serious issue such as murder. In the last week we saw the old, rock-and-roll, Madsakis – the manic rebel who fought authority, offended people and passionately defended what he believed to be right.

Apart from the AG’s office he also lashed out against the state pathologist who carried out the post-mortem, accusing her of pointing police investigators in the wrong direction. Our state pathologists have got things wrong so many times, it is a wonder the cops still take them seriously. It was only a month ago, that five autopsies were needed – the final one conducted by a state pathologist from Greece – to establish that a Bulgarian woman was killed by dogs in Paphos and not by farming equipment.

Madsakis openly questioned their capabilities accusing them of being bureaucrats and saying they had little experience of murder investigations, unlike some pathologists that carry out post mortems in Australia. With the low murder rate, the only way a Cypriot state pathologist could acquire experience is by watching Bones or CSI on television.

The former freedom fighter was vindicated in the end. He was allowed to inspect the crime scene and carry out a post-mortem and his conclusions so impressed the cops that by Thursday he was having meetings with the police investigators and the deputy chief of police to offer his advice on the investigations. Madsakis was back, unfortunately not as the liberator of Kyrenia, but as THE pathologist.

BOUYED by his success, from Thursday evening, the cocky Madsakis declared the case solved. “For me, as a pathologist, this case has been solved.” He also had a dig at the state pathologists again, as “it was clear they had given the wrong direction to the police and misled them.” He then reminded that they have been consistently getting things wrong for years.

His appearance on Alpha TV, on Thursday night, was brilliant for the way he repeatedly insulted the presenter Emilia Kenevezou. This is part of it.

EK: When I go in somewhere to rob, I do not slaughter two people with such rage and hatred. One stabbing, or at most two are enough.

MM: This is what your experience in forensic pathology tells you?

EK: No this is what my logic tells me I never said I was a scientist, but because all these days we were talking about a hate crime, a rage crime…

MM: This reasoning is mistaken and what you have said is rubbish in my scientific language. The people who said this were talking rubbish.

EK: The 33-year-old suspect held in connection with the crime, said this crime was being planned for five years. With my simple logic I think that when I am planning a crime for five years I do not take a knife. It is easier to take a gun to kill my victims.

MM: So, when you plan to commit such a crime, you take a gun. This guy took a knife. Ask him if he should have taken a gun.

If they saw this Down Under Super Mario might be invited to appear on Aussie TV.

SUPER jet-setter, Andreas Papathomas, the man who has helped push J&P Overseas into the ground tried to improve his image last week by taking out an advert in Phil, offering hope that the company’s financial might be over. The ad said that J&P would collect €120 million from the sale of its share in Jordan’s Queen Alia airport.

The ad also informed us that Papathomas “who represents the Paraskevaides company, was making efforts on many levels to solve the cash flow problems” that led to staff in Saudi Arabia not being paid. He cited several disputes with the Saudi authorities over multi-million project as the cause of the “cash flow problems” as well as the “inept and problematic management and administration of the finances of the company up to 2017.”

“As long as part of the money is made available by the mother company to the Saudi Arabia subsidiary, something absolutely rational and self-evident, the cash flow problem will belong to the past,” said the advert.

The Paraskevaides family, the ad said, had asked for this to happen and awaited the response of the Joannou family. “A possible negative response will not only prolong the hardship of the workers, but will also put at serious risk the top Cypriot company.”

According to Papathomas’ ad, the kindly and caring Papthomas is trying to solve the cash flow problems for the good of the workers, but the Joannou family might block his noble efforts. Incidentally, he failed to mention that €45 million from the sale will go straight to the banks.

MEANWHILE, the feuding of the P family, which had been split in two ever since Papathomas won the trust of his mother-in-law Thelma P and allowed to run her affairs, continues. Mrs P was removed from the board of J&P in Cyprus by her two older children in what was a symbolic show of defiance. They have also taken legal action in an effort to have Papathomas ousted from J&P Overseas in which he is calling the shots on behalf of the P family but nobody knows how long this will take. It will be a big pity if he is ousted before he sorts out the company’s cash flow problems, for the benefit of its workers, he cares so much about.

THE TITLE of the book – ‘With directness. About history and truth’ – says it all. I refer to the book of memoirs of former Disy chief and independent MEP, Yiannakis Matsis that was presented in Nicosia last Wednesday. Did he really feel obliged to mention there was ‘directness’? Would people otherwise have thought that he was hiding things, especially when dealing with the truth?

In the book, Matsis, who is not renowned for his sharpness, relates a story of how he had almost solved the Cyprob. He met Richard Holbrooke, under-secretary of European affairs, in 1996 and proposed to him that “the only settlement there could be would involve the withdrawal of the Turkish troops and settlers from the island and this would be combined by the entry of Cyprus into the EU and NATO and the implementation of the EU acquis… this position found the full agreement of Holbrooke, who put in motion practically the actions for achieving these views.”

He then explained that Holbrooke arranged for him to see Alexander Versbow, advisor of President Clinton on European security issues. “After I explained my suggestions to him, he agreed fully saying ‘That’s a terrific idea Mr Matsis’.” Matsis is not aware of the existence of irony.

Anyway his brilliant idea for the solution of the Cyprob did not materialise because, as Matsis found out later, President Clerides, to whom he had relayed the good news on his return without getting any response, had given assurances to Russia that Kyproulla would not join Nato. Matsis is so direct and truthful in his book he does not mind including stories that make him appear like a complete simpleton.

THERE WAS only one significant aspect to the meeting of the Dalai Lama with his Russian counterpart, foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday.

According to the Tass news agency (Kyproulla branch), the Dalai “stressed that for the Cyprus Republic it is particularly significant, especially under the current conditions, with information suggesting that some are looking for different types of solutions to the Cyprus problem, that the Russian Federation supports a solution based on international law and the relevant resolutions of the UN.”

And we all know that thanks to the perennially principled stand of Mother Russia we are so much closer now to a solution based on international law and UN resolutions. In fact, Lavrov said that thanks to the relations Russia has with Turkey “it could help to the talks to resume.” Now that the rest of the international community, including the UN and EU have given up on the Cyprob, Mother Russia will offer help for the resumption of the talks.

It is a very significant development, as the Dalai Lama would say.