April 29th, 2018 Cyprus 3 comments

Disy elects three vice presidents, Kyriakidou tops ballot

Stella Kyriakidou

Stella Kyriakidou secured the most votes to be elected one of three vice presidents at ruling Disy in a ballot that took place on Saturday.

The vote was to elect three people to the position. Some 13,600 party voters cast their ballot across 84 polling stations in Cyprus and abroad.

Kyriakidou secured 8,653 votes, Giorgos Georgiou 7,961, Nicos Nouris: 7,627 and Efthimios Dipleros: 7,420. The top three will take the position of the party’s three vice presidents.

Disy, in a statement, congratulated all four candidates, and the voters who turned out.

The process completes the first stage of inter-party elections. The next phase will take place on May 12 with the election of the 20 Members of the political bureau.

  • Barry White

    Ms. Kyriakidou, a very impressive and caring woman with tremendous organisational skills. Either she is wasting her time, or there just might be a glimmer of hope in the corrupt mire.

    • JS Gost

      Exactly my thoughts, same thieves in the shadows.

  • Bunny

    Why as many as three? Is it because they are involved in so much vice?

