Fourth arrest and remand in double murder case (Updated)

Another 22-year-old has been arrested and remanded for eight days in connection with the double murder in Strovolos, Nicosia last week, police said on Sunday.

The man was arrested on Saturday night and appeared in court Sunday without a lawyer, reports said. He was taken into custody on the testimony of a woman, also 22, who was herself remanded for eight says on Saturday.

Two other suspects denied any involvement on Saturday in the brutal slayings of a teacher and his wife in their home.

The pair, a man, 23, and the 22-year-old woman, were remanded in custody for eight days in connection with the murder of Giorgos Hadjigeorgiou, 60, and his wife, Dina Sergiou, 59 who were stabbed to death.

The two, arrested on Friday evening, had been named by a 33-year-old suspect whom police detained earlier this week.

Investigating officers told the court on Sunday that the latest and fourth suspect was suspected of premeditated murder, conspiracy, burglary, robbery, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

They told the court that two notebooks found in the 33-year-old’s car record the events.

The woman, in her statement, had told police that the 22-year-old man was the one driving the car on the night of the murder and that he had accompanied the 33-year-old into the house where the murder was committed, the court heard. She also allegedly said that all four had organised the robbery and the target was the couple’s safe.

On Saturday, investigators told the court that the 23-year-old had been named as the person who stabbed the couple to death on the night of April 19-20 in their home on Zalongos Street.

The investigator said the woman’s genetic material had been found on a sword, a club, and a pair of shoes found at the scene.

The 33-year-old has said that the shoes belonged to him. He was also spotted on that night moving in the area suspiciously wielding the sword and the club.

The court heard that a forensic examination of the suspects found scratches on the man, believed to have been caused eight to 10 days ago.

The woman had contusions on her shoulder blade, thought to have been caused three to four days ago, police said.

On Friday, the 33-year-old suspect told police where to find the knife used in the murder as well as the clothes he had been wearing that night. They were found at his father’s home.

The couple had been stabbed multiple times in their bedroom. Their teenage son, who was in the house the night his parents were killed, told police he saw two men.

One, who had his face uncovered entered his room and allegedly told him he had killed his parents, asking the boy where the money was.

He led him downstairs to the kitchen and on the way he told him not to be afraid.

“I will not hurt you. I also have a son.”

The suspect asked the boy to open the kitchen door, which he did, and a second, hooded individual, came in. Police said they had found a sliding window open.

The teen was then taken to the pantry where he was locked inside.

Police said the boy managed to escape half an hour later by removing the louvres from the aluminium door, hurting his hands in the process.

He then went upstairs to his parents’ room where he found them stabbed and then went outside to ask for help.