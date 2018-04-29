‘Let’s do it Cyprus’ campaign underway islandwide

‘Let’s do it Cyprus’ annual clean-up campaign kicked off islandwide on Sunday, having had more than 40,000 volunteers sign up for the event.

The event is a one-day effort to clean the island of as much rubbish as possible which takes place every year in April.

The aim was to surpass the number of 40,000 volunteers, or around 5 per cent of the population, this year. More than 43,000 registered prior.

‘Let’s do it Cyprus’ is part of the global clean-up campaign ‘Let’s Do It World’, the largest volunteer programme aimed at getting rid of rubbish around the world.

It started in 2008 in Estonia, where 50,000 volunteers gathered to clean 10,000 tons of rubbish on roads, beaches and in towns and forests and managed to clean up their entire country in just five hours.

By 2017, more than 16 million volunteers in 113 countries were participating in Let’s do it campaigns.

Cyprus has been active since 2012 and more than more than 120 tonnes of rubbish have been collected.

The largest participation was in 2017 when 35,000 people took part, more than twice the year before.