Our reception of the junta was a disgrace

April 29th, 2018 Letters 0 comments

Our reception of the junta was a disgrace

The Greek junta-engineered coup wanted to overthrow the island’s president, Archbishop Makarios.

I read George Koumoullis’ article (Sunday Mail, April 22) about the reception the Greek military junta received in Cyprus by the Makarios regime, the anti-Makarios opposition and the Cypriot public.

You wrote the truth in a very diplomatic way. It was a disgrace. I lived that humiliation as a student, fighting the junta and being exorcised by the Cyprus Politically Spiritless, as you cleverly called them. CyBC radio and TV, most newspapers and nearly all the whole spectrum of our society applauded them.

So we share some responsibility for the disaster that ensued.

George Pittadjis, Paralimni

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close