Our reception of the junta was a disgrace

I read George Koumoullis’ article (Sunday Mail, April 22) about the reception the Greek military junta received in Cyprus by the Makarios regime, the anti-Makarios opposition and the Cypriot public.

You wrote the truth in a very diplomatic way. It was a disgrace. I lived that humiliation as a student, fighting the junta and being exorcised by the Cyprus Politically Spiritless, as you cleverly called them. CyBC radio and TV, most newspapers and nearly all the whole spectrum of our society applauded them.

So we share some responsibility for the disaster that ensued.

George Pittadjis, Paralimni