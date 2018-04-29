Siber says time to break the taboo and talk partition

Former Turkish Cypriot ‘House Speaker’ Sibel Siber added her voice to a growing number of politicians on the Turkish side that say a two-state solution for permanent partition should be put on the negotiating table.

Siber said in an interview with Dogan news agency that Greek Cypriots were not ready to establish a common federal state, and that confederation or a two-state solution should be discussed.

Siber said given the the point at which the talks have arrived since the failure of negotiations in Switzerland last year, “we must be realistic and break the taboo”

“We should not be afraid of finding new levels,” said Siber adding that this was also a growing view among international observers and diplomats behind closed doors.

She argued that Greek Cypriots did not want a federation “We need to see this reality,” she said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday the Turkish side was working on a new roadmap for the way forward on Cyprus while Turkish Cypriot press has been rife with speculation in recent weeks that partition was becoming the preferred option.