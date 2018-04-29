Siber says time to break the taboo and talk partition

April 29th, 2018

Former Turkish Cypriot ‘House Speaker’ Sibel Siber added her voice to a growing number of politicians on the Turkish side that say a two-state solution for permanent partition should be put on the negotiating table.

Siber said in an interview with Dogan news agency that Greek Cypriots were not ready to establish a common federal state, and that confederation or a two-state solution should be discussed.

Siber said given the the point at which the talks have arrived since the failure of negotiations in Switzerland last year, “we must be realistic and break the taboo”

“We should not be afraid of finding new levels,” said Siber adding that this was also a growing view among international observers and diplomats behind closed doors.

She argued that Greek Cypriots did not want a federation “We need to see this reality,” she said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday the Turkish side was working on a new roadmap for the way forward on Cyprus while Turkish Cypriot press has been rife with speculation in recent weeks that partition was becoming the preferred option.

  • JS Gost

    Sorry. IMHO the majority here (in the republic) will not entertain anything that is not created by time travel and sends us all back to January1974. I lost family in ww1, ww2, 1960 and 1974 and I (and most of my family) want to move forwards. Nothing will ever compensate anybody for history, it is how we interpret history and move forwards that counts.

  • Disruptive

    Peaceful partition with exchange of property and compensation is the only valid solution here, so many chances were missed, last and final one being Crans Montana.

    • JS Gost

      Sorry, too many people eyeing up a Nobel prize and not enough realism. Until attitudes change and history is forgotten any ‘solution’ is dead in the water.

  • MisterSamsung Galaxy

    the way things are going it seems Turkey is heading for partition.
    when that happens the Republic should take the occupied north back by force.
    she is right we should not be afraid of finding new levels.

    • Cemal Kasapoglu

      Do you know, there is a lot’s of people around the world wishing this, what you just said, will happened, hoping to give an end to this game. wonder if you are going to use your samsung galaxy as a gun.!!!

    • Costas Apacket

      Yes let’s get the armoured pedalos out and go for it.

    • cyprus observer

      You and who’s army?

    • Disruptive

      Please gather your family and friends and go first and use the force and tell us how did it go. We’ll be here waiting…

