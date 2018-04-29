Woman remanded as second suspect in pensioner’s death (Updated)

A 34-year-old woman was remanded by the Nicosia court on Sunday for eight days after being sought in connection with the death of a pensioner in Aglandjia, Nicosia.

The woman appeared before the court without a lawyer, CNA reported, and the proceedings were translated into Arabic, although she said she understood and speaks Greek, the report said.

However, the woman has not responded to police questioning so far and refused to be checked by a medical examiner for DNA evidence. According to CNA, she did not object in court to the remand order but only to the eight-days requested by police investigators. She also questioned why she was arrested as a second suspect when CCTV footage had clearly shown only one perpetrator.

A 29-year-old man was remanded in custody by the Nicosia court for eight days on Saturday in connection with the death of Andriani Vanezi, 80, a retired teacher, who was found bound and gagged at her home in last week.

He was arrested on Friday after police were tipped off about the sale of a laptop similar to the one stolen from the victim’s home last Monday. He denies any involvement in the case.