Akinci hints at acceptance of Guterres framework (Updated)

April 30th, 2018 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, featured 115 comments

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said on Monday that if the Greek Cypriot side was ready to accept the Guterres framework without changes, it could be announced as a strategic package agreement.

In a brief tweet Akinci said “If the Greek Cypriot side is ready to accept the #Guterres framework as it is, without any alterations, it should say so without delay. In that case, we can announce it as a strategic package agreement… @AnastasiadesCY

The Greek Cypriot side has been saying, since the talks failed in Crans-Montana last year, that they wanted the framework laid down by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to be the basis for the resumption of negotiations.

But statements from the Turkish side since Crans-Montana have been focused on a ‘new roadmap’ for the talks, even outside the UN framework, as stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu when he was in the north last week.

Coupled with increasing speculation in the north, and overt statements by some Turkish Cypriot politicians about putting partition on the table, Akinci’s Twitter overture to President Nicos Anastasiades is being seen as a last-ditch attempt to salvage the negotiations before it’s too late.

Indeed, one observer called it a “kamikaze manoeuvre” on the part of the Turkish Cypriot leader. The Cyprus Mail understands that Akinci’s meeting with Cavusoglu was difficult due to their differing views on how the Cyprus issue should move forward with Ankara wanting to abandon the UN framework altogether.

The reason Akinci wants the Greek Cypriot side to accept the Guterres framework as a strategic package without delay and without changes is because, observers say, if it’s used only as a basis for negotiations like Anastasiades wants, Akinci is worried that the former will cherry-pick only what is agreeable to the Greek Cypriots such as security and guarantees.

The fear is that they would then push for changes to the parts of the framework that benefit the Turkish Cypriot side when it comes to internal aspects of the Cyprus issue and power-sharing,  possibly diluting them.

The Cyprus Mail also learned that during the dinner the two men had on April 16, neither of the leaders discussed with the UN their thoughts on the framework, but it was clear they both agreed that not resuming the talks was not the way to go.

In a longer statement on the ‘TRNC presidency’ website on Monday, Akinci went on to say if the Greek Cypriot side accepts the Guterres framework, a new round of talks would have more meaning when it came to filling in the gaps of a settlement.

He said he did not think the idea of a confederation or a two-state solution was something the Turkish Cypriot side could get on the negotiating table. “Even if some ideas are raised in southern Cyprus from time to time, these are not convincing,” he said

“The political atmosphere is not favourable [for that]. It is not realistic.”

Akinci said that after the failure in Crans-Montana, things had become harder but even so he said there was one fact that had not changed.

“The Cyprus problem will continue to be on the agenda like any problem awaiting solution. And for that there will be diplomacy and dialogue,” he said.

At the same time there was no point any more in reliving endless open negotiations as it was unrealistic to expect different results from doing the same thing over and over
“If it’s not results-orientated, there is no point. The way out can only be sought within a strategic package approach. At this point, I see the benefit of underlining one thing. All sides have to be sincere about the Guterres framework, which has emerged with many elements as a result of our efforts over the years,” he said.
“We are at a crossroads… the solutionless years have made a settlement more difficult and the division has become more and more intense. However, as long as I am on duty, I will make all the efforts I can make for the solution, despite all the problems. I’m not going to flee from the responsibility.”

Akinci said the time lost so far on the notion of a confederation only helped the Greek Cypriot to enter the EU “alone on behalf of the entire Cyprus” when for decades it has been accepted by all sides that a bizonal, bicommunal federation was the basis of a settlement.

The new impasse might now result in the Greek Cypriots alone benefitting from natural gas reserves, he said, or the Eastern Mediterranean would be a new source of tensions
“We will be defined as the party rejecting the United Nations parameters,” he said.

“If the necessary will is shown, it may still be possible to achieve a solution in Cyprus with political equality, sharing and co-operation, and taking into account the security concerns of both communities. The Greek Cypriots must now consider seriously any amendments that will bring more timeframes into the fray. They must realise that the time is now and not let it pass.”

There was no immediate reaction from the government. President Nicos Anastasiades and spokesman Prodromos Prodomou left on Monday for Egypt, and Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides was due to return Monday from a visit to Saudi Arabia.

The UN in Cyprus could not immediately be reached for comment.

 

 

UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutterres’ framework as presented to the two leaders at Crans-Montana last year

 

 

Implementation of the framework

 

  • HighTide

    This is shadow boxing. The details of this framework are anything but clear and there is no indication that the small print will be agreed now, when there was always failure in the past.

  • Bernard Smart

    A fundamental change of direction announced in the Twittersphere?
    (next we’ll be hearing someone hacked his account)
    I would have thought that a politician of any standing would have agreed this with the Sec Gen and made a big public statement of it.
    Did nic not say that if the TC side accepted the SG proposals the deal would be done?
    Clever move backing the GC into a corner like that but we all know when nic’s in a tight spot he always makes the wrong decision.
    So now its clear that the status quo wont be going on and on and the TC’s can say we offered and were rejected so partition it is pls mr SG

    • disqus_ln3UA11Mqb

      Then he better say yes.

  • Theo

    Does Ankara know about this or is it a unilateral decision by the Turk minority leader?

    • Kyrenia

      I think most of the Turkish Cypriots on this forum all live in London, probably under 50 and see no reason for a united Cyprus.

    • HighTide

      For Akıncı, the majority leader of the TRNC, only the wishes of his electorate are his guidance, no matter of Ankara’s stance, since it is ultimately the TRNC citizens who have to approve a settlement in a referendum.

    • Toni

      Does Athens knows ..if you look at it that way.

  • No_Name12

    Im starting to wonder how many people in this comment section actually live in Cyprus.

    • Kyrenia

      I think most of the Turkish Cypriots on this forum all live in London, probably under 50 and see no reason for a united Cyprus.

  • No_Name12

    Can someone explain to me what a “strategic package agreement” is?

  • Hristos Koumasta

    He is doing somthing without the permission of turkey…. brave! No solution Will be posible IF is not demokratik fair for Both GC – Tc !

  • Anon

    Akinci is throwing the dice one last time..
    In principle, as a true Cypriot and leader, he envisages an Island where everyone gets along politically and domestically and as much as I think it can be controlled on the ground , I think the politicians will Always be looking for trouble …
    In all honesty, I don’t see anything wrong with a two state solution , both part of the EU .
    Better as friendly neighbours than nervous room mates .

    • Dogmeat

      It is probably irrelevant I can’t see the GCs accepting even on these terms

    • Cyprus

      I don’t believe if permanently split it would end in friendly neighbours , It would end in competing for everything business , investments ect it would always be blame the other side for every politician at every voting time .

  • turkishcypriot

    Has Akinci gone insane. Just when everybody started admiring the stance he chose to pursue recently and all of a sudden this. It is unbelievable. Come on Akinci. If you want to let yourself down is one thing, but to let the whole Turkish Cypriots down is something you have no right to. Don’t tell us, you still believe that the GCs and TCs can live together after over 50 years of wasted time. This time our President needs a reality check. What a shame.

    • Kyrenia

      Didn’t the Turkish Cypriots vote for him? Maybe you are confused?

      • kapios

        Do not confuse him more than he is already.

        • turkishcypriot

          The only people who are confused are the likes of you. It is called criticising and approving, something you fail to grasp.

    • Cyprus

      Maybe he has really thought about it and realised the truth , Only racist people can’t live together and he is not a racist .

      • turkishcypriot

        You are missing the point. Turkish Cypriots will never live under Greek Cypriots domination. You majority rule is not going to be materialized.

        • Kyrenia

          If you want to live under Turkish majority rule then live in Turkey. Or as the case may well be, you will have your wish once northern Cyprus becomes a province of Turkey, as is the alternative to a federal republic. Turkey will flood the province with milions of settlers eventually leading to the destruction of the whole of Cyprus. Will you be happy then?

          • elbmw

            I don’t think he cares.

    • angelos angelos

      He is not letting the Turkish Cypriots down, you can’t speak on behalf of everyone

  • Barry White

    A “trap” for Prez Nik and the Elite. Turn it down and its over……….. very clever.

  • Muffin the Mule

    He’s making the effort, has integrity and above all, is a Cypriot.

    • MrH

      Akinci is an idealistic Socialist! no space for them in Northern Cyprus….sorry!

      • Kyrenia

        There is no space for hate mongers and partition dreamers in Cyprus. Be careful what you wish for.

        • MrH

          Partition was first created by your side in 1963!

          • Kyrenia

            Stop regurgitating nationalist propaganda. What sort of hate has been instilled in you, a “British born Turkish Cypriot”? You should know better.

        • Cyprus

          Well said you have my respect .

      • No_Name12

        Obviously there is no place for them, that’s why there’s one in the president’s seat. Logic 101?

      • Cyprus

        There is still space for them , Turkey have not got full control yet .

    • Kyrenia

      If his intentions are honest then I agree. Question is if he is where the buck stops?

    • Arnt Otto Østlie

      – and he may be an idealistic socialist, nothing wrong with that.

  • MrH

    AKINCI NEEDS TO RETIRE! Bring on Sibel Siber! Akinci seriously contradicts his words, gets some sleep and then wakes up believing that the GCs will accept Federation with whom they regards as a minority people with No Rights and should not even be on the island. Come on Akinci – it’s over. Read up on the Yugoslavian post conflict success story of partition and good neighbourly ties!

    • Cyprus

      How can a good neighbourly ties exist if a permanent partition is done , up of this day when Cyprus is trying supposably solve the Cyprus problem while they are apart good ties do not exist whenever police to police refuse to give each other information . The only way to exist happily and fairly is a federation with 50/50 split police and army , and a rotating presidency .

  • MountainMan

    One wonders whether Mr Akinci wants something reasonably concrete in place prior to the June elections in Turkey?

  • Ingrian Observer

    Makes sense.

    • ROC..

      so your prepared to give Morphou back ? and adjust the quota of anatolians in Cyprus

      • Ingrian Observer

        Sure. Morphou was offered to GCs, and Tassos declined.

        • ROC..

          and as for the quota of anatolians? you favour that too do you?

          • MrH

            Yep – it’s where we originated from in the year 1571! A bit like the Americans and their heritage with England and Ireland!

            • Theo

              You originated from Mongolia.

      • MrH

        Never, Guzelyurt is forever Turkish Cypriot. Forget it!

        • ROC..

          But you man Akinci said no change , so are you definfy him?

          • kapios

            He is too obsessed looking at his dick and jerking off (look at his avatar) to have any brains left for anything else.

            • athessalonian

              In the eyes of a brainless pervert even the grip of a sword can be perverted…

              • Kyrenia

                So who is the brainless pervert?

                • athessalonian

                  He who perverts the grip of a sword.

                  • Kyrenia

                    MrH got the wrong end then? Someone should tell him that it’s a sword grip on his avatar.

                    • athessalonian

                      Perhaps it ought to be someone (kapios in Greek) else who ought to be told it is a sword grip…

                    • Kyrenia

                      Maybe both?

                    • athessalonian

                      Maybe not…

              • Theo

                Someone touched a raw nerve athessalonian?

                • athessalonian

                  In your dreams only Theo…

        • MountainMan

          Do you mean Güzelyurt in central Turkey? One understands that it is a “beautiful place”

          • MrH

            “Turkish Cypriot” was the optimum word there MountainMan…..some elements need not be explained.

            • Theo

              There is nothing Turkish in Cyprus, like there is nothing turkish in turkey.

  • Theo

    What happened to plan b?

    • MrH

      Exactly, that’s how much of a weak President we have in the North!

  • Toni

    Let’s see what the Greek Cypriot leaders will have excuse this time..

    • Cydee

      One can only hope…

      • Toni

        Hope yes….on agreement….

    • ROC..

      so what excuse are you Tcs going to say when you have to clip the quota of anatolians?
      who we need to leave? because that was in the Guterres package

      • Toni

        Read the artical properly you idiot.Akinci said if the Greek leaders want change the Guterres framework.At least The TC for the second time excepted agreement from the UN.dont forget the referandum which we said yes and the GC said no ..

        • ROC..

          It has not change you muppet, part of the Guterres plan was ” Turkish nationals will have to a quota should be equiteable”, So I ask you again Are you happy waving goodbye to a quota of Anatolians??? YES or NO

          • Vengador

            everybody recognises what an illiterate idiot you are Mus-tafa. Look what Toni says about you. btw why do you deny your dad is Turkish?

            • ROC..

              I really think most you Turkos cannot answer a simple question put to you, I knew plank of wood was thick, but you lot beat that hands down

              • Dogmeat

                Do you have the proof on HT?

                • ROC..

                  read above muppet, I cannot belive none of you can man up and answer a simple question, talk about being cowards

              • Toni

                For your raicist remark ..looser greek .when you lot done the right thing in your life except ohh yeah lose all the wars against Turks…now use your head to hit on that plank wood .as for your economy you can sell your ass to the EU for more loans..gay boy greeks

                • ROC..

                  Answer the question I ask you, if you cannot say so

                  • Toni

                    My answer counts for nothing..but l know this that you greek will never be satisfied .ask your leaders.are they going to behave when and if there is a solution ..l guess not..here is your answer.

              • Vengador

                A plank of wood may not necessarily be thick Mus-tafa. It may be very thin. But you’re very thick. are you going to answer about your Turkish dad Mus?

                • ROC..

                  mate your so imature its untrue, I ask you a simple question with a Yes and No answer and you cannnot even answer that, so either your Thick or your be a delbbrate plank, which is it?

                  • Vengador

                    Don’t avoid the question Mustafa! lol My Turkish buddy! why are you so angry against your Turkish dad?

                    • ROC..

                      I not angry one bit, I acutally laughing and feeling pity for you lot, so I ask you once again, Are you prepare to waving goodbye to a quota of Anatolians.

                    • Vengador

                      Nobody’s going back. they’re TRNC citizen now. You must really hate being Turkish.

                    • ROC..

                      Then go and read the plan mate

                    • Theo

                      What’s a “trnc?”

            • Dogmeat

              He told me HT was paid Turkish troll living in London and has proof! He hasn’t proviided it yet!

              • ROC..

                Dont be muppet, one cannot disclose info on here, and as as your his mouthpeice ask your mate to open his comments up, seems most you Turkos cannot man up and answer a simple question,

                • Dogmeat

                  Don’t call me a muppet insults don’t improve your case . Put up or shut up was the agreement . Not his mouthpiece so ask him yourself. Yeah am sure after you apologise for your slanderous remarks he will unblock you .

                  • ROC..

                    Go and read my comments there are open for all to see, I have disclosed many times about HT and my suspesions his lives in the Uk and I know his banned titles prior, if you want to go and be his Dr watson, goto my comments.

                    You brough up HT, because you cannot answer a very simple question, so dont start something you cannnot finish

                    • Dogmeat

                      If you are correct about him being paid name and shame on here otherwise put up as agreed it’s your call

                    • ROC..

                      Its none of your bussiness , if he wants to ask me a direct question let him, stop avioding what I write to you, go and read all my comments and your find your answer,, dont try and deflect the issue about what akinci commented on

                    • Dogmeat

                      You made it everybody’s business by saying on here he is a paid Turkish troll living in London . You must put up or shut up if you cannot prove it. People may think you are lying about other things

                    • ROC..

                      I really and honestly pity you lot, so I ask you again, Are you prepared to wave goodbye to some anantolains from Cyprus????????

                    • Dogmeat

                      Why does your question take priority? No provide me with proof as you said before I respond to your question come on be a man

                    • ROC..

                      because you idiot thats what this article is about, you really are a muppet because it was you that brought up HT, I never mentioned him at all , so let me ask you this as your so persistant.

                      If HT is the organ grinder then I assume your his monkey, because if thats the case then I can only assume when he plays his organ you dance for him?

                      as your doing right now

                    • Dogmeat

                      Enough said you revert to insults you have no proof so you guilty of slander as well. Your behaviour is typical trolling , losing arguments, insulting and repetitively copy and pasting

                    • ROC..

                      Let me show you up for what you are OK.

                      Your very first comment on this article was this “He told me HT was paid Turkish troll living in London and has proof! He hasn’t proviided it yet!”

                      You now have replied to about 5 comments on this page and none have been on the article in hand, You delbratirly came on to provoke an argument with me on something thats not even your bussiness, and now that your getting the worse of it and you dont like it.

                      I suggest if you come on CM to troll and have no intention on debating then you also have to accept when you get a bloody nose its your own fault.

                      Man up and grow up and stop acting like a troll

                    • Dogmeat

                      I told you to man up and suggested you were trolling so maybe counter accusation is a tactic as well ? You persisted in demanding an answer but have failed to answer about HT many times before. When you defame someine and claim to have proof you should be prepared to show it!

                    • Theo

                      Keep on topic, you racist troll.

                    • Dogmeat

                      He questioned speed of answers and doesn’t need a loser like you to defend him crawl back under your stone

                    • Theo

                      You need to crawl back to your cave you racist troll.

                    • Dogmeat

                      Pathetic now start crawling

                    • Colin Evans

                      Are the GC’s prepared to wave goodbye and have a quota of Russians and Chinese, not to mention the British?

                    • Theo

                      Yes, you’ll be first in the queue, pack your bags.

                    • elbmw

                      The ones you mentioned did not come over raping and pillaging then stealing our houses but purchased them in good nature and have tried to fit in unlike the settlers.

          • Toni

            Anatolians are also Greeks..get this in to your thick head..Turkish soilders will when TC are not threatened any longer..soon ..as for settlers they are here to stay..you Greeks should have thought that in 1974 when you try to massacre the TC to unite the island with Greece.blood has been spilt in 1974 both greek and Turkish.thanks God since 1974 it’s been peace.thanks to the turkey s intervention…

            • ROC..

              You are a true muppet, dont change the subject answer the question, if you cannot or will not say so, stop hiding behind mums dress

            • Theo

              Why do you have to lie. No TC was hurt in the coup, as none of them even knew about it, it was over in days, so this b*ll*cks you keep coming up with don’t wash.

              • Toni

                Not a coup..saviour of the TC s…..be my guest and visit the Nicosia N.cyprus museum..of the murders of the 3 children and their mother.or vasilya the murdered old people and children burnt and buried ..you think world is blind .you are not told the true or you are ignoring the truith. How old are you..you sound like a kid and lm waiting my time with you..just visit Northenden Cyprus museums and see the realities…we are still searching my grandfather’s and grand mother ourselves….

                • Theo

                  That place has been proven to be nothing but Turk propaganda. For your missing relatives ask Denktrash, the leader of the TMT, whose job was to go around killing and bombing so as to cause strife between the two communities just like they did in Constantinople just a few years earlier.

                  • Toni

                    Excuses excuses. As always denktaş was wise president it was your makarois in power..it’s UN who records these things..why you always twist thing coward…you calling the UN lier too you so stupid ..fc off my post .

        • MountainMan

          I believes that Mr Akinci said “without change”

          • ROC..

            if he said that, then it means a quota of Turkish nationals would have to leave? how is it none of the turkos here can answer that simple qustion I put to them?

            • Theo

              ALL have to leave.

    • Ingrian Observer

      Nic will try to slither away from the solution, snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

    • MrH

      The one thing I admire about the Greek Cypriot leadership is how they unconditionally stick by their guns on the Cyprus issue – I wish our TCs leaders were the same as Cyprus would have been a very different place today!

      • ROC..

        You must be a anatolian, are you?

        • MrH

          Turkish Cypriot – British Born!

          • ROC..

            so your going to be the east med verison of the native american in the near by years?

          • Theo

            You ain’t Cypriot then, there has been no Turks in Cyprus since they left in 1974.

