Bob Dylan is to launch his own range of whiskeys

The 76-year-old icon has teamed up with liquor entrepreneur Marc Bushala to release his own line of alcoholic drinks, which are to be made available in May.

The ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ hitmaker told the Guardian newspaper: “You don’t always find inspiration. Sometimes it finds you. We wanted to create a collection of American whiskeys that would each tell a story.”

Dylan’s firm – which has been named Heaven’s Door Spirits, in reference to his 1973 song ‘Knocking on Heaven’s Door’ – is set to make bourbon, a double barrel whiskey and a straight rye.

And Bushala has rubbished the suggestion that the move is merely a vanity project for the legendary singer.

He explained: “[Dylan] didn’t sell out. This is his brand, and it’s his idea.

“We just helped him do what he wanted to do. Bob does not want to be face man of the brand and he does not want the packaging to scream ‘Dylan.'”

It’s been revealed that Dylan’s famous signature will appear on the reverse of the label, meaning it will only become visible once it’s been opened.

Bushala said: “He was willing to do that, but he’s not going to appearances or bottle signings. He didn’t even pick up his Nobel prize, so he’s not going to go out touting this.

“And that’s great because it’s authentic for Dylan and authentic for the brand.”

In April last year, Dylan belatedly accepted his Nobel Prize for Literature, having failed to pick up the prestigious medal and diploma at a ceremony in Sweden in December 2016.

A member of the Swedish Academy – which awards the prize – said the ceremony “went very well indeed” and described the American musician as “a very nice, kind man”.