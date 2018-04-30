Twin blasts in Afghan capital kill at least 25 (Update)

Policemen help Afghan journalists, victims of the second blast, in Kabul

Twin blasts in the Afghan capital Kabul killed at least 25 people on Monday, including eight journalists who had arrived to report on the first explosion and who were apparently targeted by a suicide bomber, officials said.

Several hours later, a suicide bomber in a vehicle attacked foreign military forces in the southern province of Kandahar, killing 11 children studying in a nearby religious school, police said.

The Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AFJSC) said eight journalists were killed in Kabul, the worst toll for media workers in a single attack in the country.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the two blasts in the capital, which senior Kabul police official Hashmat Stanakzai said killed 25 people with 49 seriously wounded.

The attacks came a week after 60 people were killed as they waited at a voter registration centre in the west of Kabul, underlining insecurity in the capital despite repeated official pledges to tighten defences.

The journalists, including a female correspondent, all Afghan nationals, were killed in the second blast in Kabul as they waited by a security cordon, several hundred meters away from the site of the first one.

The second blast came about half an hour after the first.

Seven of the journalists were from Afghan outlets: two reporters from the Mashal TV, a cameraman and a reporter working for 1TV, two reporters from Radio Azadi and one from Tolo News, the AFJSC said.

The French news agency Agence France-Presse said its chief photographer in Afghanistan, Shah Marai, was killed.

At least five journalists were among the wounded. A Reuters photographer was slightly hurt by shrapnel.

In the southern city of Kandahar, where NATO-led forces operate out an big air base, 11 children were killed and 16 wounded when a suicide bomber drove his explosive-laden van into a foreign-force convoy, police said.

The 11 children who were killed were studying in a nearby madrassa, or religious school, said Matiullah Zhman, a spokesman for Kandahar police.

No militant group claimed responsibility for the Kandahar blast. A spokesman for Afghanistan’s U.S.-led NATO force said it was checking the report.

‘PRETENDED TO BE A REPORTER’

In Kabul, Najib Danish, a spokesman for the interior ministry, said the suicide bomber who attacked journalists, appeared to have posed as a media worker and blew himself up where reporters and rescue workers had gathered.

“We know that a suicide bomber pretended to be a reporter. He showed his press card and stood among journalists before blowing himself up,” Danish told Reuters.

Afghanistan was already considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists, with at least 20 killed last year. Last week, unidentified gunmen shot a journalist in the southern city of Kandahar.

However, Monday’s attack was the most serious one on the media since 2016, when seven workers for Tolo News were killed in an attack claimed by the Taliban.

The reporters had arrived to cover an initial blast in the Shashdarak area close to buildings of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) intelligence service.

They were waiting near the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing, when the second explosion went off just as people were entering the government office.

Hundreds of people have been killed and wounded in a series of high-profile attacks in Kabulsince the beginning of the year, despite President Ashraf Ghani’s offer in February for peace talks “without preconditions”.

Taliban militants, fighting to restore their version of strict Islamic law to Afghanistan, announced their usual spring offensive last week and there has been heavy fighting in several areas of the country since.

Islamic State first appeared in Afghanistan three years ago. Its fighters have been active in the north of the country but their main stronghold is in an area of the eastern province of Nangarhar, on the border with Pakistan.

  • ZZ

    For Pete’s sake CM, I don’t know how you categorise those policemen as ‘helping’ considering that the victims are clearly dead. At least have the decency to use a different photo.

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    It must be such a comfort for the Afghan people to have the Empire-in-decline in their country permanently for it brought such tranquility and stability to the country. And the odd bombing campaign here or there, well that’s neither here nor there, all in a hard day’s living. Long live the Empire-in-decline as the saviour of mankind.

    • Plasma Dawn

      As usual, not a single word of empathy and respect for the victims from you. Nay, attacking the West on every possible occasion must be far more important in your skewed world than displaying basic decency and humanity in the wake of such carnage, if only in one sentence, if only for the sake of appearance.

      And don’t let me confuse you with the fact that as far as violence is concerned, unfortunately there is nothing new under the sun in Afghanistan. Years before the invasion of 2001, Afghanistan already had a brutal civil war going on between the Taliban Emirate and the Northern Alliance, including bombings and all— not to even mention the Taliban’s savage and regressive regime that virtually returned the country to Muhammad’s days 14 centuries ago, the 400,000 Afghans who died in the incessant internal wars, or the one million Afghans internally displaced.

      • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

        Right, and the Empire-in-decline has contributed NOTHING but made matters worse for the porr Afghan people that you ‘care’ so much about with your cynical, sick, pseudo-empathy. Somehow I am not surprised, coming from a Hasbara-trained troll like you, regurgitatig the standard government propaganda like a loyal parrot.

  • gentlegiant161

    I think the picture is too graphic and shows little respect for the victims or their relatives.
    Bad choice.

