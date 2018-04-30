DP World Limassol Celebrates Official Opening of New Limassol Cruise Terminal

Ceremony will be held at Limassol Port on 3 May 2018

The new passenger terminal at DP World Limassol is set to officially open on 3 May 2018 with an inauguration event being held at 19:00. DP World Limassol’s cruise terminal will be inaugurated by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr. Nicos Anastasiades and by His Excellency Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman and CEO. The ceremony will be attended by Government officials, partners and stakeholders.

Recent investments and activities of DP World Limassol are designed to advance its ambition to be the leading port in the Eastern Mediterranean and further entrench a homeport status as more ships can now be served by a leading-edge passenger terminal facility.

A solid foundation has been built during DP World Limassol’s first year of operation, with over 91,000 passengers being served and 11 cruise lines berthing 85 ships last year. DP World Limassol continues to realize its potential to be a strong driver of economic development in Cyprus as a destination of choice for cruises to the Holy Land, the Mediterranean and other exciting destinations.

The continuous investment of the company in all areas of the port aims at developing high-quality trade-enabling solutions which will benefit the local and national economy, as well as the local community.

Charles Meaby, General Manager of DP World Limassol commented “At DP World Limassol we believe in investing to serve more cruise ships and meet the needs of the all size vessels as part of our customer-centric ethos.”

Mr. Meaby continued “This new passenger terminal represents a huge improvement in the service and facilities we are able to provide to all our customers. It is an exciting time for us at DP World Limassol as an economic driver, this new passenger terminal will open up new opportunities for Cyprus and Limassol”.